What Is The Average Lifespan Of A Garbage Disposal?

It's no surprise that garbage disposals aren't designed to last a lifetime, but when used properly, they can survive as long as eight to 15 years. That's a big range, to be sure, but it depends on just how much you use your disposal, and what exactly you're putting down it daily. A disposal that gets light daily use and is properly maintained may last way beyond a decade. However, if you're routinely cramming in coffee grinds and eggshells – food scraps you should never put down a garbage disposal – it may give out much sooner.

On the other hand, if the unit isn't used regularly, the lifespan of your garbage disposal may be on the shorter side as well. Impeller blades can rust, or the seals can dry out if you're not using your disposal at least every few days.

There are usually some signs indicating repairs are needed, or worse, your garbage disposal is at the end of its life. One obvious signal that you'll need a new disposal is persistent clogging. If you're continually experiencing backups or pulling out the plunger, the grinder components are probably dull, or the motor is losing strength. Older units on their last leg will struggle to pulverize your vegetable peelings as effectively as they once did.

Unusual noises are also a warning sign. A loud grinding sound is normal, but rattling or squealing is not. There might be loose internal components, or metallic scraping can mean you've got damaged impellers. Leaks and stinky smells are also a red flag. Leaks can indicate cracks or corrosion in the unit, which calls for an entire replacement, not repair. If you're cleaning your garbage disposal weekly but still have foul odors, it might be a sign that food is trapped in damaged or worn-out components.