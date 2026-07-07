9 Best Summer Beers Under $10 For A 6-Pack

It's amazing how quickly your weekends fill up over the summer. It seems like every Saturday and Sunday means another weekend of hanging out in your yard by the grill or heading to your friend's pool to float and get in a few rounds of cornhole. With such a busy summer social calendar, you don't want to be breaking the bank with bringing along libations every time, nor do you want to commit the ultimate social faux pas by showing up to the festivities empty-handed. In the spirit of summer savings, we've compiled a list of six-packs that come in for under $10 in most retailers across the country.

These beers have been chosen not just for their wallet-friendly costs, but also for their drinkability on hot days and how they generally match the overall vibe of sharing a cold beer on a hot day with good friends. Depending on where in the country you live, your mileage may vary with the exact cost of these selections, but they all come close to the $10 mark or under.