9 Best Summer Beers Under $10 For A 6-Pack
It's amazing how quickly your weekends fill up over the summer. It seems like every Saturday and Sunday means another weekend of hanging out in your yard by the grill or heading to your friend's pool to float and get in a few rounds of cornhole. With such a busy summer social calendar, you don't want to be breaking the bank with bringing along libations every time, nor do you want to commit the ultimate social faux pas by showing up to the festivities empty-handed. In the spirit of summer savings, we've compiled a list of six-packs that come in for under $10 in most retailers across the country.
These beers have been chosen not just for their wallet-friendly costs, but also for their drinkability on hot days and how they generally match the overall vibe of sharing a cold beer on a hot day with good friends. Depending on where in the country you live, your mileage may vary with the exact cost of these selections, but they all come close to the $10 mark or under.
Miller High Life
Lovingly embracing its title as "The Champagne of Beers," Miller High Life generally costs around $6 for a six-pack. You can't beat a buck a beer! Having a cooler loaded with ice and crisp, cold MHL is basically a summer staple.
This beer is the go-to for summer days spent around the BBQ and playing lawn games. It's a classic, old-fashioned beer that won't weigh you down, and its profile comes highly recommended by chefs for pairing with your BBQ feasts. There's a reason this brew has been around for so long, and it has well-earned its place in the ice chest.
Narragansett Lager
If you live in New England, the trademark white, red, and green cans of Narragansett are as friendly and welcoming on a summer day as the company's slogan of "Hi-Neighbor!" Crisp and clean as the sea air of Rhode Island, this beer was made for steamed clams and lobster rolls. Narragansett was the first beer company to sponsor a professional sports team (the Boston Red Sox from 1944-1975), and it was also featured on the big screen in "Jaws."
Having grown up in New England, myself, my family often used this beer as a liquid to steam open mussels, which were then eaten on the beach with a copious amount of melted butter. It's the beer made for vacation days in the sand. A sixer of 'Gansett typically retails around $9, but you're getting an awesome bang for your buck with this versatile lager, which can be either sipped or included in your clambake recipes.
Half Acre Green Torch Lime Lager
Half Acre Beer Co's Green Torch Lime Lager is the first of our lime-centric beers that is both delicious and affordable for recurring summer soirees. Described as a refreshing, lime-heavy lager, this beer is one that you'll happily throw back while floating on an inner tube down your favorite lazy river.
Enjoy making some beer cocktails with it, or just keep a six-pack on ice and break it out when you're tossing some bags at the cornhole boards. This smooth lager complements every summer day. Most retailers carry this brew for around $10 per six-pack.
Toppling Goliath Summer Sue
Toppling Goliath is well-known for its IPA, King Sue. The sunny, citrusy Summer Sue is the brewery's summer offering, a Belgian blonde ale that's light on the tongue. Drinkable and frothing with tropical fruity flavor, this beer comes from a pedigree that leaves it with big shoes to fill.
Fortunately, Summer Sue doesn't try to be King Sue; instead, it walks its own path of bright flavors and crisp finish. Pick up a six-pack of Summer Sue for around $9 and set up a lawn chair to take full advantage of the sunshine while sipping and relaxing.
Pabst Blue Ribbon
You can't make a list of affordable, drinkable beer without this staple. Pabst Blue Ribbon is practically synonymous with summer. Every July Fourth weekend, my friends have a celebration called the Beer Olympics, and PBR is the drink of choice.
A true American gem, PBR is light enough in body to not make you feel weighed down in the heat of summer, and flavorful enough that it feels like you're actually drinking something and not just sipping seltzer. Most places you'll find it for sub-$7 for a six-pack, so it's just perfect sense to have this immediately available for when you want to have a crushable bev close to hand. You can also use it in your fish-fry batter to give your summer catch the airiest, crunchiest coating you can imagine.
Founders All Day Peach IPA
With all the different fruit beer that comes on the scene during the warmer months, it's easy to get overwhelmed with the selection that's out there. Founders Brewing Co. has created a stand-out fruited version of its well-loved IPA. What could be more embodying of sweet summer sunshine than the soft, juicy flavor of a peach? Expertly blended into the hoppy, wheaty flavor of IPA, the stone fruit truly shines.
Founders, already a staple in most IPA lovers' beer coolers, proves that simplicity and innovation can go hand in hand in this welcoming pale ale. Enjoy it with your peach cobbler on the porch as the sun sets and your friends get the bonfire started. Coming in at $9 for a six-pack, you can bring enough for everyone.
Garage Beer
One of the peak smells of summer is that of freshly cut grass. Chores on those hot summer days can either be arduous or iconic, depending on your mindset. Garage Beer is here to ensure that you enjoy your time tinkering in your yard, getting your mower up and running, and burying your hands in the dirt of your garden. This is the mid-day break that you're looking forward to once you wipe the sweat off your brow and can look over your work with a sense of accomplishment.
Touting itself as "Beer Flavored Beer," Garage Beer is simple and satisfying, a true light beer without sacrificing its soul. With the classic flavor on offer along with a lime version as well, you can easily stock the garage beer fridge without going broke. You can pick up a six-pack for $10 or less.
Dogfish Head Sea Quench Session Sour
Sours are possibly the most divisive style of beer on the market. Some people love them. Some people think they're abysmal. They are definitely an acquired taste, not something that you would spring on an unsuspecting casual sipper. However, if you are a fan of these highly fruity, mouth-puckering brews, then you should already be lining up for Dogfish Head's Sea Quench Ale Session Sour.
Brewed with the flavors of lime and sea salt, this sour ale encapsulates the seascape. You can practically hear the waves when you crack open the can. Drinkable despite its tartness, this isn't a beer that will weigh you down while you're enjoying the sand and skies. You can find it for around $8.50 for a six-pack and share it with the discerning few of your friends who love a walk off the beaten path.
Avery Brewing Co. Yuzilla Yuzu Fruit Ale
Yuzu, also known as Japanese lemon, is a complex citrus fruit that has the layered flavors of grapefruit, lemon, and mandarin orange, and it is one of the hottest fruit trends this year. Avery Brewing Co uses this Asian fruit as the perfect star in its Yuzilla Fruit Ale. Fruit beers are especially delightful during the hot summer days, calling to mind a tall glass of lemonade without being as cloying as a traditional shandy.
Avery Brewing Co. manages to balance the complicated flavor of the yuzu with the natural malted flavor that comes from a bright golden ale without anything coming off as artificial or overpowering. A six-pack of Yuzilla can usually be picked up for $9.50 and will make your selection stand out in the cooler this summer.