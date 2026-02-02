Social media, the internet, and globalization have made the world a much smaller place. Not only are we bombarded with foodie influencers sampling exotic cuisine in real time, but you yourself can easily obtain said exotic ingredients at your local grocery store or restaurant menu. In fact, many foreign or otherwise non-native products are quickly becoming the "it" food, stateside. And the bold citrus flavor you'll keep seeing in food and drink in 2026 is yuzu.

Native to China and popularized in Japanese cuisine, yuzu is a citrus fruit that shares characteristics with many more well-known citrus. Visually, yuzu is the size of a lemon with a bumpy yellow peel, yellow pulp and large white seeds. Its juice is as tart as a lemon but with subtle orange and lime sweetness, not too floral notes similar to grapefruit. Not only is the juice bursting with tart, sweet, and bitter flavors, but the zest is highly aromatic, bringing floral, honeysuckle essence to all manner of dishes and desserts.

An article on Martha Stewart's website puts yuzu as one of the biggest food trends of 2026 according to the Specialty Food Association's winter trade show. Yuzu and citrus in general was also predicted to be one of the top food trends by Kroger's panel of experts. Furthermore, Kroger's panel and separate flavor trends review from Food Technology Magazine anticipate Asian-inspired mash ups to be the latest rage, so yuzu falls under two trendy categories.