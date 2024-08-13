Yuzu Deserves To Be The Star Of Your Next Salad Dressing

Salad dressings need acidity — whether it's vinegar or citrus, the acid plays the role of balancing fats and enhancing flavor. Lemon is the most commonly used citrus in dressings, but yuzu is another unique citrus that can amplify a dressing recipe. Grown in Asia and important in Japanese cuisine, yuzu is a small, yellow citrus fruit that has a floral flavor like grapefruit, minus the bitterness. It's slightly sweet and sour, and provides brightness to any dish it's added to, including salad. If you've ever dipped sashimi or dumplings into ponzu sauce, the citrus flavor you're tasting likely comes from yuzu.

If you're a creature of habit and always end up making the same salad dressings, using yuzu as the citrus component can elevate a basic recipe. While it's not always easy to find fresh due to importation regulations, yuzu juice or concentrate can be found bottled in some Asian grocers or specialty food shops. Yuzu is grown in California, and like other citrus fruit, the season for yuzu is wintertime, so keep an eye out for the fresh fruit when the opportunity presents itself.