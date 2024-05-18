The Japanese Citrus Fruits Used In Traditional Ponzu Sauce

Ponzu sauce is a powerhouse of delicious citrus flavor, but it may not be the citrus flavor you're used to. A popular Japanese condiment that can be used as a dipping sauce, marinade, or dashed in other dishes as a flavor boost, ponzu sauce is a tangy ingredient that mixes the taste of soy sauce with brighter, punchier fruit notes. If you've ever dipped a dumpling in a sauce at a restaurant and wondered "why is this so delicious?" there is a good chance that the answer is ponzu.

There are a few other additions in most versions ponzu sauce, like mirin, kombu, and bonito flakes, but it's known primarily for the addition of citrus. While some ponzu recipes use a mix of lemon and lime, traditional Japanese recipes call for East Asian fruits that are less well known to an American palate.

There is no correct citrus to make ponzu with, but three common citrus fruits used in traditional Japanese versions are yuzu, kabuso, and sudachi. Ponzu sauce can be made with each of these fruits individually or from a mix of juices, depending on the recipe. While versions made with lemon and lime are more straightforwardly tart, the traditional citrus fruits used are favored for their more complex mix of sour, bitter, and floral flavors. The depth of the citrus used mixes with the more salty, savory notes from the other ingredients to create the unique, wide-ranging mix of flavors that makes ponzu so appealing as a sauce.