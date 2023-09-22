Use Asian Slaw To Balance Rich Steak While Adding A Sweet Crunch

We usually accompany a succulent steak with equally rich side dishes like creamed spinach, scalloped potatoes, or lobster mac and cheese. While a double dose of decadence is a welcome indulgence sometimes, you could also take the opposite approach by pairing a rich steak with an opposing yet complementary dish. Asian slaw is the perfect choice to counter a steak's heavy, dense texture and intense savory flavor with a refreshing crunch, and a light, sweet, and sour flavor profile.

In contrast to coleslaw, slaw uses thinner, and lighter napa cabbage and an oil and vinegar-based dressing instead of creamy mayonnaise. The slaw is more like a fresh salad, featuring lettuce-like cabbage, shredded carrots, cilantro, and scallions tossed in a light, sweet, and sour dressing with toasted, nutty sesame oil and a mellow white wine or rice vinegar. A dash of sugar counteracts the vinegary acidity and tips the slaw into a sweeter realm.

The crunch of the cabbage and scallions, plus the herbal earthiness from the cilantro, and sweetness from the carrots and dressing will cut through the intensity of the red meat. In a similar way, sweet and sour sauces are popular in Asian cuisine and are often paired with savory meats like chicken and pork. Furthermore, Asian slaw works well with popular steak sauces that use savory, umami ingredients like Worcestershire sauce, mushrooms, blue cheese, and beef stock. So, you can use it to accompany a French-style steak as easily as steak elaborated with an Asian marinade.