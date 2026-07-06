Forget Pastel: The Nostalgic Trader Joe's Tote Bag That Deserves A Comeback
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The hype surrounding Trader Joe's tote bags is very real. Other grocery chains like Costco may sell reusable bags with adorable patterns, but over the years, TJ's totes have metamorphosed from a useful receptacle into a cultural phenomenon in the U.S. and abroad. Although the grocery chain only has a presence in America, international fans sport these sought-after totes as a cool, cult-status accessory and a symbol of quintessentially liberal American values. Sparking interest like so many other Trader Joe's products, the totes have transcended its utility, becoming more than just a sustainable way to do the weekly grocery shopping. Here at Tasting Table, one of our favorite retired designs was the tea kettle tote.
This thick canvas bag sported an all-over print of tea cups and tea pots, surrounded by miscellaneous antique-y kitchen ephemera. There's an artichoke in a colander, half a grapefruit, an old-timey pepper mill, a tin measuring cup, metal whisks, and more, all doused in a warm color palette of muted ochre, burgundy, and periwinkle. Approximately 19 inches wide, 13 inches long, and 5 inches wide, the bag was much larger than the mini totes that have become popular nowadays. Alas, for interested shoppers, the retired tea kettle tote bag is only available for purchase on resale platforms like eBay.
So, why is it so tricky (and often pricey) for fans to track down their favorite discontinued tote bag designs? A Redditor recounts an experience visiting their local TJ's only to find "a line of over 100 people" all waiting to get their hands on a new limited-edition bag, an installation in TJ's mini tote line, which the poster notes is "so small it can barely fit anything of substance."
TJ's retired tea kettle tote is warm, timeless, and practical
Scalpers perpetuate the modern TJ's tote bag craze, flipping bags at a significant markup. Meanwhile, the limited-edition nature of the bags' patterns creates scarcity, which further drives demand. Another Redditor in the thread recounts an experience in which they were carrying a pickle-printed Trader Joe's bag while shopping, when someone came up and offered to buy it off of them for $50.
Even within the U.S., TJ's has a less ubiquitous presence than other big-box grocery chains like Walmart and Target, making the opportunities for fans to secure a tote even more limited. For international fans from places like London and South Korea, that limited availability often means steep markups on third-party resale websites. Trader Joe's branded canvas tote bags typically retail for $2.99, but some especially in-demand designs resell for thousands of dollars. If TJ's were to bring back (for instance) its tea kettle tote, shoppers could relish in that accessible $3 price tag again.
Trader Joe's tea kettle tote bag debuted in the early 2010s, and it's unclear exactly when the pattern was discontinued. Either way, this timeless design deserves a comeback. After all, the yellowed canvas and vintage kitchenware motif recalls the vibe of the store's Fearless Flyer newsletter, which has remained mostly unchanged for at least the past decade. Clearly, the motif is still working. In a rapidly changing market, some design elements remain a constant in the TJ's art world and continue to grow a global following — it's the ideal stage for a tea kettle tote bag reprise.