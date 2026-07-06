Forget Pastel: The Nostalgic Trader Joe's Tote Bag That Deserves A Comeback

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The hype surrounding Trader Joe's tote bags is very real. Other grocery chains like Costco may sell reusable bags with adorable patterns, but over the years, TJ's totes have metamorphosed from a useful receptacle into a cultural phenomenon in the U.S. and abroad. Although the grocery chain only has a presence in America, international fans sport these sought-after totes as a cool, cult-status accessory and a symbol of quintessentially liberal American values. Sparking interest like so many other Trader Joe's products, the totes have transcended its utility, becoming more than just a sustainable way to do the weekly grocery shopping. Here at Tasting Table, one of our favorite retired designs was the tea kettle tote.

This thick canvas bag sported an all-over print of tea cups and tea pots, surrounded by miscellaneous antique-y kitchen ephemera. There's an artichoke in a colander, half a grapefruit, an old-timey pepper mill, a tin measuring cup, metal whisks, and more, all doused in a warm color palette of muted ochre, burgundy, and periwinkle. Approximately 19 inches wide, 13 inches long, and 5 inches wide, the bag was much larger than the mini totes that have become popular nowadays. Alas, for interested shoppers, the retired tea kettle tote bag is only available for purchase on resale platforms like eBay.

So, why is it so tricky (and often pricey) for fans to track down their favorite discontinued tote bag designs? A Redditor recounts an experience visiting their local TJ's only to find "a line of over 100 people" all waiting to get their hands on a new limited-edition bag, an installation in TJ's mini tote line, which the poster notes is "so small it can barely fit anything of substance."