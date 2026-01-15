The Adorable Costco Reusable Bags That Have Shoppers Singing, 'Let's All Go To The Lobby'

If there's one thing we've learned from Trader Joe's bag releases, it's that shoppers can go wild over a good reusable bag. Part of it is practicality and some of it is about signaling taste, but it also doesn't hurt when the bags are irresistibly cute. So, unsurprisingly, Costco's viral KeepCool character bags are flying off the shelves because of their adorable pattern, which reminds shoppers of a popular midcentury movie theater advertisement.

Decorated with a cast of anthropomorphic cartoon characters inspired by iconic Costco items, the bags feature everything from dancing membership cards to a whistling roll of Kirkland Signature toilet paper. But charming bathroom products aside, these totes have also been bringing back memories of an iconic 1957 trailer popularly known as "Let's All Go to the Lobby," in which a quartet of movie theater snacks encourage viewers to purchase refreshments with a catchy jingle.

Due to the striking resemblance, the folks over at r/Costco couldn't help but look at the bags and immediately start singing along. "When I saw that pic I immediately thought, 'Let's all go to the lobby, let's all go to the lobby, let's all go to the lobby and get ourselves a treat,'" as one person said. And of course, another Redditor had to give things a Costco twist by writing, "Let's all go to the food court."