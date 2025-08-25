Fold Your Reusable Shopping Bags Like A Pro To Save Tons Of Space

If you look through your kitchen cabinets or pantry, chances are you have a few shelves or drawers with a random assortment of reusable grocery bags. Since you often need to bring your own bags while shopping these days (unless you want to make the costly Aldi mistake of purchasing them), it's natural they'd start to pile up over time. If this is true for you, you'll want to try a quick and easy hack to fold reusable bags and save yourself some precious storage space.

Larger shopping totes (like Trader Joe's reusable bags) can be bulky and a hassle to put away, but rather than tossing them in a cabinet and shutting the door, keep them organized with this clever trick courtesy of Instagram account @sisterpledgecleans. In a video tutorial, the account demonstrates a simple way to neatly fold and store any size of reusable grocery bag.

Start by flattening out the reusable bag with the handles stretched as they would be if you were carrying it. Grab one side of the bag, and fold it toward the center twice. Repeat with the other side of the bag, and let it sit over the first folds you made. Then, fold the bag up from the bottom three times. Last, take the handles and wrap them around the square shape you folded the bag into, securing all the folds into place. Voila! You have a super condensed reusable bag to store without causing a potential pantry avalanche — no complicated techniques required.