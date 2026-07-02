How To Cut Watermelon Without The Mess And Enjoy It Faster

In the heart of the summer, when the heat can seem inescapable, there is one fruit that you can always turn to for a taste of relief. Watermelon is the perfect fruit for the season: cool, sweet, and juicy, with every bite seeming to drop the temperature by a few degrees. For ideal enjoyment of this summertime snack, you want to start by picking the juiciest watermelon of the bunch, but how you choose to slice it is nearly as important as the fruit itself. There are many ways to cut a watermelon, from the familiar wedges of childhood to the ornate carvings that may pop up on social media or elegant buffet tables. In terms of maximizing efficiency and minimizing mess, there is one simple technique making the rounds on social media right now. If you want to cut your watermelon into cubes, this method can't be beat.

The first step for this clever melon mincing method is to slice it into quarters. After that, you grab one of the quarters, lay the rind flat on the cutting board, and slice down vertically along the top edge, almost like cutting wedges, but stopping the blade at the rind. These cuts will define the size of your cubes, so space them carefully. Once those are done, turn the wedge to one side and slice horizontally, working your way down from the top, spacing the cuts similarly to the previous vertical cuts. When that's done, flip it around and do the same on the other side. Finally, run the knife along the edge of the rind, separating the fruit, a cut most easily made with a thin, flexible blade like a filet knife.