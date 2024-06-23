10 Creative Ways To Cut Watermelon This Summer

Watermelon should be at the top of your shopping list all summer long. The juicy fruit has a water content of 92%, making it a refreshing option to munch on as the temperatures rise. It's much more than just water though, with a deliciously sweet taste and delightful consistency that add to its appeal. While a classic watermelon wedge is always welcome, there are plenty of creative ways to cut the fruit to give it some added pizzazz.

There are plenty of reasons to step outside the box when it comes to chopping fruit; maybe you're setting up a display and want to emphasize aesthetics or perhaps you're simply bored of the status quo and of ending up with sticky cheeks when you munch on a wedge. Maybe you're looking to pair the watermelon with other ingredients, or it could just be that playing with food is fun. Either way, we've got a selection of creative ideas for cutting your watermelon this summer, whether it's for a party, for friends, or just to enjoy solo.