Watermelon Fries Are The Unique Way To Serve Fruit This Summer

It's time to make watermelon even more snackable. Slicing the juicy fruit into strips that resemble a plate of French fries will be sure to delight the guests at your next backyard party. The fun handheld pieces can be seasoned as you like, with spicier sprinkles of red pepper flakes and smoked paprika or presented simply with a squeeze of lime and a thin pinch of flaky sea salt. Though it might take some time to cut the pieces, your festive plates are guaranteed to attract admiring glances and plenty of photos that end up on the Gram.

Cut a ripe watermelon into thin slices and use a crinkle cutter to give a fries-like appearance to the fruit. Serve with a sweet dip made with Greek yogurt, seasonal berries of your choice (raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, or blackberries all work great for this), and add your favorite sweetener. Drizzles of agave syrup, honey, molasses, or maple syrup can be the drool-inducing addition your summer treat deserves.