Get Creative With Dessert And Make Your Own Cool Whip Bowl

It is time to start thinking of Cool Whip as not only a pretty whipped topping for your favorite desserts but as the main event itself. While you can make candy or fluffy cookies with this versatile ingredient, you can also whip up a delightful pudding-like mixture that is something like an acai bowl but more squarely in the lane of desserts. When sweet cravings strike, they are not always the most patient, and making yourself an easy treat with a fluffy container of Cool Whip can be your quick ticket to a no-fuss sweet.

Cool Whip bowls can be made and served at a moment's notice and won't require much cleanup if you mix the ingredients together and serve them in the Cool Whip container. Simply grab a package of Cool Whip and add your favorite flavor of pudding mix. Stir the ingredients until smooth and introduce your choices of texturally satisfying toppings. Think cookie crumbles, toasted walnut pieces, chocolate sprinkles, or even broken pretzels. You can turn this treat into a fresh creation with slices of seasonal fruits or handfuls of berries, or top your whipped dessert with dried fruits and the homemade granola you roasted earlier in the day.