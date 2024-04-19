Cool Whip Candy Tastes Like 3 Musketeers And Only Requires 3 Ingredients

When afternoon cravings strike, less can be more when searching for a sweet cure. Thankfully, you only need three ingredients to make yourself candy that could be mistaken for the chewy bites of a 3 Musketeers candy bar, and we are here for it. This easy-to-make recipe has been making the rounds on the socials for good reason. You don't need much culinary prowess to put these candies together, but you will need a carton of Cool Whip, several bags of chocolate chips, and a spoonful of vegetable shortening.

While you can choose which flavor of chocolate chips you prefer (dark, milk chocolate, or white), you may want to begin your first candy-making attempts with milk chocolate chips. Pour them into a microwave-safe bowl and melt at least one cup of the chocolate chips. Stir the chocolate intermittently so that it does not burn and stays smooth. Next, combine Cool Whip with the melted chocolate and pour the mixture into a parchment-paper-lined baking tin or cake pan. Let the paper extend beyond the edges of the tin for easier removal. Soon you'll be on your way to biting into a homemade version of a 3 Musketeers candy bar.