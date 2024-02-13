Cool-Whip Cookies Only Need 3 Ingredients For The Fluffiest Result

One of the best parts about the Cook Whip cookies is that you can customize the flavor without having to add a fourth ingredient — you can switch up the flavor based on the flavor of the boxed cake mix you use. So what flavors work best for this cookie recipe? Well, you can't go wrong with vanilla or chocolate — the two are classic flavors for a reason. But, you could also go the fruit-infused route and use strawberry or lemon cake mix. But really, just about any cake mix flavor of your choosing should work well with this recipe.

While the cookies are delicious as is, if you're willing to throw in an extra ingredient or two, you can take these tasty cookies to the next level. One easy add-in is chocolate chips. The chocolate chips can be added to just about any flavor but would work especially well with something like strawberry and, of course, chocolate. Another simple add-in is sprinkles — you can mix them into the batter or sprinkle them over the top of the rolled balls just before they go in the oven. For some extra sweetness, you can also roll the balls in powdered sugar before popping them in the oven to bake.