The 3-Cut Method For Easy Watermelon Sticks To Cool Off With All Summer

Tossed into a summer salad, frozen into refreshing popsicles, or mixed into a salsa, there are a myriad of delicious ways to make the most of a perfectly ripe watermelon. Cut into wedges, triangles, or chunks, this hydrating fruit is super-juicy and light. However, some varieties of watermelon, especially those that are exceptionally large, can be tricky to slice through neatly without making a liquid-y mess on your kitchen counter. Luckily, there's a simple three-cut method that turns making watermelon sticks into a breeze.

To do it, first halve your watermelon perpendicularly. Second, make a series of vertical cuts through the skin. And third, slice it in the opposite direction to make a crisscross pattern. While some people opt to cut their watermelon into wedges before removing the peel and slicing the flesh into chunks, others prefer to keep the skin on and slice them into cute little triangles. The benefit of this latter method is that the peel acts as a handle; you can simply grab a slice from the fridge and toss away the peel once you're done eating.

Having said that, it can be a messy affair to eat through a wedge of watermelon due to its curved shape. Cutting your watermelon into sticks is a neater option because you can chomp through each segment easily without getting sticky juice on your face. This is a great benefit if you're serving watermelon to kids, because they can hold the sticks with their small hands and avoid splattering their faces and hands with juice.