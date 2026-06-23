How To Cut A Watermelon Into Cubes (It's Easier Than You Think)
Watermelons are one of summer's most delicious bounties, with a color as vibrant as its juicy, refreshing taste. Plus, they're large enough to feed a family, if not a crowd. And while cutting them up sounds like a hefty chore, it's easier than you think.
If you're looking to make quick work of breaking down watermelon into cubes to store in the fridge or set out for your next backyard barbecue, the process takes very few steps. You'll start by cutting the rind off each end of the watermelon, then cutting the melon in half by making this cut parallel to the cuts you made on the ends. You want to cut the far ends off to give you a flat surface, which will facilitate the following step. You'll lie one half cut-side down on the cutting board, using a knife to cut off the rind. Cut in a downward motion from the exposed top toward the cutting board. Once you've eliminated all the rind and white flesh from the exterior to expose the pink, cut the watermelon into vertical strips, then into cubes by slicing horizontally through the vertical strips.
Cutting through the rind is the most difficult part, which is why you'll need a good knife to make it easier. Our recommendation for the best knife to cut a watermelon is a serrated knife because you can use it like a saw. But an ultra-sharp chef's knife is also a great option to make clean, quick cuts.
Choosing and cutting watermelons
Unlike many types of fruit that continue to ripen off the vine, with watermelon, what you bring home is as ripe as it's going to get. Once harvested, watermelons do not ripen anymore, so you want to ensure that you don't choose one that is underripe, resulting in a dry, unsweet disappointment. Luckily, there are plenty of visual, auditory, and tactile ways to choose a sweet and juicy watermelon every time, so that you can enjoy it as soon as you cube it using this technique.
If you'd rather not deal with the rind when cutting cubes, we have an alternative method for cutting cubes, along with other creative cutting methods for festive shapes. While there's nothing better than popping a slice of candy-sweet watermelon into your mouth, you can transform it into an even more refreshing and delectable bite by freezing the chunks for around 30 minutes. Freezing watermelon cubes delivers a slushie-like consistency without losing the juiciness.
If you have any leftover watermelon cubes, the best way to store them is in an airtight container in the fridge. They should last up to five days before beginning to degrade texturally. If you really want to ensure that the cubes aren't sitting in their own juices in the fridge before you set them out at your next barbecue, you can place them over a cooling rack in a large bowl. You don't have to commit to cubing the entire watermelon. Instead, keep one half whole and cover the exposed side with plastic wrap for fridge storage.