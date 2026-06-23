How To Cut A Watermelon Into Cubes (It's Easier Than You Think)

Watermelons are one of summer's most delicious bounties, with a color as vibrant as its juicy, refreshing taste. Plus, they're large enough to feed a family, if not a crowd. And while cutting them up sounds like a hefty chore, it's easier than you think.

If you're looking to make quick work of breaking down watermelon into cubes to store in the fridge or set out for your next backyard barbecue, the process takes very few steps. You'll start by cutting the rind off each end of the watermelon, then cutting the melon in half by making this cut parallel to the cuts you made on the ends. You want to cut the far ends off to give you a flat surface, which will facilitate the following step. You'll lie one half cut-side down on the cutting board, using a knife to cut off the rind. Cut in a downward motion from the exposed top toward the cutting board. Once you've eliminated all the rind and white flesh from the exterior to expose the pink, cut the watermelon into vertical strips, then into cubes by slicing horizontally through the vertical strips.

Cutting through the rind is the most difficult part, which is why you'll need a good knife to make it easier. Our recommendation for the best knife to cut a watermelon is a serrated knife because you can use it like a saw. But an ultra-sharp chef's knife is also a great option to make clean, quick cuts.