Is It Possible To Ripen An Unripe Watermelon After Buying It?

We often believe time ripens all fruits. It's the reason those green bananas you picked up from the store turn yellow a few days later, hard avocados become soft and vibrant overnight, and why the most sour peaches can eventually sing sweet summer tunes. It only makes sense that we wonder if the same thing could happen to watermelon, but the answer is a surprising no. Once it's off the vine, this fruit's fate is sealed. No ripening. No softening. What you see at the grocery store is what you'll get days later at home.

Certain fruits ripen once picked and continue to do so afterward, while others stop altogether the moment they are harvested. These are categorized as climacteric and non-climacteric fruits, and watermelon falls squarely into the second variety. Simply put, this means after it's picked during its peak ripeness, it no longer produces or reacts to ethylene gas, the hormone responsible for inducing ripeness. Changes in sugar content, flavor, and tenderness still occur, but in a much more subtle manner than the drastic change in climacteric fruits. That's why you should pick ripe watermelon when you're at the store, rather than grabbing unripe ones and hoping for the best.