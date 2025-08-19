How To Store Cut Watermelon For The Freshest Results
If there's one fruit that is synonymous with the perfect summer day, it has to be watermelon. Whether it's served in cubes or triangles, it's one of the most refreshing fruits, earning its spot at any outdoor gathering, especially picnics. From the beach on a hot day or creating delicious food for a kids' party, chances are that there'll be a bowl of watermelon, and it'll be a big hit. But, what's the best way to store cut watermelon to keep it fresh and juicy?
According to Shawn Clark, the founder Healthy Foodie Girl, the best method for storing watermelon is to keep pieces in an airtight container in the fridge. As an added bonus, Clark shares, "I usually drain out any extra juice first so it doesn't get soggy."
"Glass containers are my favorite," explains Clark. They will help the fruit taste fresher for longer as the non-porous material doesn't hold onto any unpleasant smells. It's also essential to refrigerate all pre-cut fruit (including watermelon that's been sliced in half), keeping them chilled at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or lower. Additionally, remember to refrigerate watermelon within two hours of cutting to ensure it remains safe to eat, per FDA food safety guidelines.
The best ways to slice and serve watermelon
Watermelons can be big and awkward to handle, which poses the question: What's the best way to cut them in the first place? Some people are fans of watermelon cubes, while others love to cut them into triangles. Clark, however, recommends cutting the fruit into sticks. She explains, "For serving at a party or event, I love keeping it simple and fun. Watermelon sticks are easy to grab, and perfect for kids and adults".
If you're a big fan of make-ahead fruit kebabs, Clark advises pairing watermelon chunks with grapes, blueberries, or pineapple, and a little fresh mint. For those looking to impress guests with more creative ways to cut watermelon, the fruit can be also be shaped. "If I want something extra cute, I'll use a melon baller and serve the pieces in little cups," she says. For a more interesting culinary experience, Clark even suggests a sprinkle of Tajín or a squeeze of lime juice. She adds, "Another favorite of mine is a chilled watermelon salad with feta, aged balsamic vinegar, and fresh mint."
With so many wonderful ways to slice and serve watermelon, it's no wonder it's such a popular summer fruit. Whether you're packing it for a beach trip or using it in other unique ways, watermelon has a way of making every occasion feel special. Just be sure to always keep leftovers in a tightly sealed container in the fridge for the freshest bite.