How To Store Cut Watermelon For The Freshest Results

If there's one fruit that is synonymous with the perfect summer day, it has to be watermelon. Whether it's served in cubes or triangles, it's one of the most refreshing fruits, earning its spot at any outdoor gathering, especially picnics. From the beach on a hot day or creating delicious food for a kids' party, chances are that there'll be a bowl of watermelon, and it'll be a big hit. But, what's the best way to store cut watermelon to keep it fresh and juicy?

According to Shawn Clark, the founder Healthy Foodie Girl, the best method for storing watermelon is to keep pieces in an airtight container in the fridge. As an added bonus, Clark shares, "I usually drain out any extra juice first so it doesn't get soggy."

"Glass containers are my favorite," explains Clark. They will help the fruit taste fresher for longer as the non-porous material doesn't hold onto any unpleasant smells. It's also essential to refrigerate all pre-cut fruit (including watermelon that's been sliced in half), keeping them chilled at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or lower. Additionally, remember to refrigerate watermelon within two hours of cutting to ensure it remains safe to eat, per FDA food safety guidelines.