12 Bakeware Pieces Worth Buying From Ikea

Whether you're an avid baker or just break out the pastry recipes for the holidays, you know that having the right tool for the job makes all the difference. But building that collection of excellent bakeware isn't cheap. Enter Ikea, well known for its kitchen essentials on a budget. But beyond the more everyday kitchen cookware and utensils, you'll find everything you need for whipping up cakes, cookies, or pastries. You'd be forgiven if you haven't noticed any of these as you wind your way through the store — the overwhelming nature of the Ikea sales floor can't be underestimated. So we've pulled together all the best Ikea bakeware in one place.

When putting together this list we didn't just consider affordability, but also value, customer satisfaction, materials, and durability. Some products feature Ikea's trademark ingenuity, but others are just simple options designed to go the distance. Whether you're replacing an old favorite or putting together a collection from scratch, here are the Ikea bakeware items worth considering.