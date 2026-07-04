12 Bakeware Pieces Worth Buying From Ikea
Whether you're an avid baker or just break out the pastry recipes for the holidays, you know that having the right tool for the job makes all the difference. But building that collection of excellent bakeware isn't cheap. Enter Ikea, well known for its kitchen essentials on a budget. But beyond the more everyday kitchen cookware and utensils, you'll find everything you need for whipping up cakes, cookies, or pastries. You'd be forgiven if you haven't noticed any of these as you wind your way through the store — the overwhelming nature of the Ikea sales floor can't be underestimated. So we've pulled together all the best Ikea bakeware in one place.
When putting together this list we didn't just consider affordability, but also value, customer satisfaction, materials, and durability. Some products feature Ikea's trademark ingenuity, but others are just simple options designed to go the distance. Whether you're replacing an old favorite or putting together a collection from scratch, here are the Ikea bakeware items worth considering.
Svartabborre baking sheet rack
Once you have the oven on, it makes sense to get the most out of it and crank out batch after batch of cookies and muffins while the oven is hot. Even if you have all the baking pans you need, counter space can be another issue. The Svartabborre baking sheet rack ($14.99) holds up to three baking sheets, and folds flat to just 1 ½ inches when not in use. This is a clever Ikea find perfect for small kitchens.
Vardagen baking pan
Ikea has a reputation for getting the basics right and this Vardagen baking pan, priced at $12.99, is a great example. It's made of anodized aluminum, which has the benefit of being less reactive and less prone to sticking than regular aluminum, but with no coating that peels off over time in the way that Teflon does. At 15-by-10 inches, it's a great all-rounder to grab while stocking up on kitchen basics or to add to your collection.
Höstagille pie plate
Even if you don't think of yourself as a dessert person, you should still consider adding a pie plate to your baking armory. Ikea's Höstagille pie plate is a full 2 inches deep and 13 inches across; big enough for making quiches, chicken pot pie, or this cheddar heirloom tomato pie. It's dishwasher safe, microwave safe, and oven safe up to 536 degrees Fahrenheit. It's made from off-white stoneware that looks and feels elegant and priced at $14.99.
Lättbakad dough cutter
A dough cutter is a far more versatile tool than its name suggests, which is why some people refer to them as bench scrapers and why chef Michael Symon calls it the greatest kitchen tool. It's a must for easily dividing sticky bread dough, but it's just as useful for cutting cold butter for pastries, transferring chopped vegetables from the board to the pan, or cleaning countertops. Ikea's Lättbakad dough cutter has a stainless-steel blade with a plastic handle for easier grip and is priced at $5.99.
Vardagen measuring cups
When you're buying a new set of measuring cups, you're usually faced with the choice of metal or plastic. Metal has the benefit of being heat resistant for measuring hot liquids, and in the case of these Vardagen measuring cups, being able to go in the dishwasher without melting. These cups are stackable for space saving storage, and have a sturdy all-in-one handle and body. The set includes a ¼, ⅓, ½, and 1 cup measuring scoops for $9.99.
Arv Bröllop cake stand
With nearly 1,000 5-star ratings on Ikea, this Arv Bröllop cake stand is clearly a fan favorite. It stands out (pun intended) as a quality offering at the $29.99 price point, and the etched design on the base elevates it above a basic glass piece. The size works best for serving a single-layer cake up to 11 inches, or for displaying pastries and cupcakes at a restaurant-worthy Sunday brunch. The stand is even dishwasher safe up to 158 degrees Fahrenheit.
Lättbakad cookie cutters
You might think there isn't much of a point in buying plain, round cookie cutters when a jar or glass can do the trick, but there are plenty of instances where being able to make concentric circles is a real plus. Think Linzer cookies, vol au vent shells, or when the need for a makeshift donut cutter strikes. This Lättbakad stainless-steel cookie cutter set includes five sizes, ranging from 1 ⅛ inches to 4 ¾ inches in diameter for only $4.99.
Tårtbak baking frame
Although Ikea's bakeware range covers primarily just the basics, it offers a few items for the more serious baker, including this Tårtbak baking frame, priced at $9.99. A baking frame is essentially a bottomless cake tin, which allows you to get perfectly flat edges on sponge cakes or chilled desserts, with no concerns about damage when trying to unmold it. This version can be adjusted to any size from 6 inches to 12 inches in diameter, with measurements on the inside to ensure consistency every time.
Ponnyfisk mixing bowl
You might know of the kitchen towel trick that stops mixing bowls from sliding on the bench top — a low budget alternative to investing in non-slip bowls. But at $1.99, the Ponnyfisk mixing bowl certainly falls into the budget category and offers non-slip rubber feet as well as a spout for clean pouring. The 34-ounce size means it's a little small for preparing cakes, but it's perfect for whipping up frosting, cream, or sauces.
Lättbakad offset spatula
If you've ever tried to decorate a cake at home, you'll know that an offset spatula is the one baking tool you should always have on hand, especially for beginner bakers. The Lättbakad offset spatula comes as a set of two for $7.99, with a smaller one perfect for cupcakes and a larger one for decorating cakes, tempering chocolate, or flipping crepes. Ikea customers have commented on the sturdy design and the way these spatulas handle well.
Ikea 365+ scoops
Any baker worth their salt knows that measuring dry ingredients by weight rather than volume provides the most consistent results. This means you can ditch the measuring cups and use these Ikea 365+ scoops to portion out flour or sugar for measuring. They come as a pack of two for $5.99, with the smaller one nesting inside the larger one to save space when hanging or storing in a drawer. Alternatively, you can leave a scoop in the flour canister for easy access.
Gubbröra rubber spatula
A good spatula doesn't have to be expensive or have any special features — it just needs to work well for what it's designed for. At just $1.49, the Gubbröra rubber spatula fits the bill, with the right mix of sturdiness and flexibility that's perfect for scraping cake mix out of a bowl or folding egg whites into a mousse. One customer commented that it's not prone to splitting, which is often one of the signs it's time to replace a rubber spatula.