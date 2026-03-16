The Often-Overlooked Sign It's Time To Replace Your Rubber Spatula
A rubber spatula is a kitchen workhorse you didn't know you needed. Although many people think that the trusty wooden spoon is the must-have old-school tool for any kitchen, a rubber spatula can make quick work of folded eggs, clean bowls and narrow jars, frost cupcakes, and more, making it a far more useful tool. It can do so much for you, so the least that you can do for it is to know when it's time to retire it and buy a new one. And if you see cracks on it, it's time to replace the spatula.
Silicone spatulas show their age and use — meaning it's up to us to listen to them when they do. Although a spatula with cracks in it may still be useful and won't break when you try to shove it into a narrow-mouthed jar, those cracks are hiding places for foodborne illness and bacteria that can potentially make you sick. This is especially problematic because you use this utensil for so much, meaning you could be picking up bacteria on your raw eggs and transferring it to a ready-to-eat dish without even realizing it. Unfortunately, there is no way to repair a cracked spatula, meaning you need to give it a one-way ticket to the trash.
What causes silicone spatulas to break down?
It's easy to forget (or choose not to see) the cracks in your spatula — especially when they can appear seemingly overnight. And they kind of do, seeing as any sort of stress on the spatula can cause them to form. Prolonged exposure to heat, from a dishwasher or cooking, can damage the material, as can pushing it up against the bowl or otherwise stressing the material. You may notice over time that the material becomes less rigid; at that point, you should start to look for cracks specifically.
There is no set rule for when you should replace your spatula, as this is dependent on use, but you should buy a new one if you notice even tiny cracks. Discoloration isn't necessarily harmful, though you may want to reconsider replacing it if it's so discolored or worn that you can't clearly tell whether there are cracks or not. Moreover, investing in a high-quality spatula (Williams Sonoma has excellent options that cost less than $50) may be worth it, especially if it keeps its shape and rigidity for longer and is less prone to cracking.