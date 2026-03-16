The Often-Overlooked Sign It's Time To Replace Your Rubber Spatula

A rubber spatula is a kitchen workhorse you didn't know you needed. Although many people think that the trusty wooden spoon is the must-have old-school tool for any kitchen, a rubber spatula can make quick work of folded eggs, clean bowls and narrow jars, frost cupcakes, and more, making it a far more useful tool. It can do so much for you, so the least that you can do for it is to know when it's time to retire it and buy a new one. And if you see cracks on it, it's time to replace the spatula.

Silicone spatulas show their age and use — meaning it's up to us to listen to them when they do. Although a spatula with cracks in it may still be useful and won't break when you try to shove it into a narrow-mouthed jar, those cracks are hiding places for foodborne illness and bacteria that can potentially make you sick. This is especially problematic because you use this utensil for so much, meaning you could be picking up bacteria on your raw eggs and transferring it to a ready-to-eat dish without even realizing it. Unfortunately, there is no way to repair a cracked spatula, meaning you need to give it a one-way ticket to the trash.