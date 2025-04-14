15 Best Williams Sonoma Kitchen Tools That Cost $50 Or Less
When you hear "Williams Sonoma," you may first envision cookware sets or stunning tableware — both with knock-your-socks-off price tags (and not in a good way). "Affordable" is probably the last thing you'd think of — and it's a sentiment that applies to a lion's share of the brand's offerings.
But, hidden within the walls of luxury Staub and Le Creuset pans is an array of Williams Sonoma-branded items that are affordable, useful, and will change your cooking game entirely. As a budget-friendly shopper, I have spent a lot of time wandering through the aisles of my local Williams Sonoma outlet outpost looking for deals and have taken note of the ones that I've purchased over the years that have elevated my kitchen. To help you find the most affordable and valuable kitchen tools and gadgets at Williams Sonoma, I made a list of some of my personal favorites — all of which fall beneath the $50 threshold. There is something on this list for everyone, whether you're a passionate baker or are just looking to add refinement to your kitchen.
Williams Sonoma Goldtouch Pro Nonstick Round Cake Pan
I'm a certified bakeware snob, and believe me when I tell you that if there is one item on this list you're going to want to add to your Williams Sonoma cart right now, it's going to the Goldtouch Nonstick Round Cake Pan. Right off the bat, you might see the price and think, "Why would I ever want to spend that much on a cake pan when I can get one at Walmart or Amazon for a third of the price?" But, I will have to say that the quality and craftsmanship of this cake pan, which comes in 6, 8, 9, and 10-inch sizes, is unmatched.
The nonstick coating on this pan is the best out of any pan I've tried, and its color will ensure that your cakes brown evenly every single time. I also find that this is an incredibly durable pan, and it's dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. The one recommendation that I will make, though, is that you should always use silicone or wooden utensils with it to prevent scratching its surface. It certainly isn't a cheap pan, so you'll want to keep it in tip-top shape and ensure that your cakes come out of it as easily as the day you bought it.
Williams Sonoma Bamboo Steamer
Will you use this Williams Sonoma Bamboo Steamer every day? Not necessarily, but it's one of those kitchen essentials that you'll want to have on hand for when the craving for homemade bao or steamed dumplings strikes.
I have worked with this steamer from Williams Sonoma on multiple occasions, mostly as a tool for reheating frozen bao. I find that it works well and is very well-built. Both the single steamer and set of two, in the 6-inch and 10-inch sizes, are under $50, and the two-set of the 12-inch is just a hair over that. I would personally recommend ordering the set of two, as you can stack them on top of one another and easily steam through a range of foods.
The other thing I appreciate about this steamer, besides the fact that it comes in so many different sizes, is that it's lightweight and easy to store. Although I don't find myself using it as frequently as my other Williams Sonoma items, I do think that it has its place. It's a must-buy for folks who are looking to steam their own food at home.
Williams Sonoma Silicone Spatula With Stainless-Steel Handle
I consider myself to be a genuinely thrifty person, so I don't like spending more than I need to on any item — especially when it comes to kitchen tools. But every time I walk into a Williams Sonoma, it's a guarantee that I will be leaving with a Williams Sonoma Silicone Spatula With Stainless-Steel Handle in my little white paper shopping bag.
Spatulas, in general, are a tool you can't have enough of in the kitchen. I go through so many of them when I'm baking a recipe that I need to constantly have a few extra on hand in case a bowl needs to be scraped or a dough needs to be mixed up. These spatulas are, by far, the most durable ones I have encountered, and although they cost more than any spatula theoretically should, they are more than worth the price. The handle is comfy and easy to grip, and the silicone end is perfectly shaped.
Not only do I use this spatula for scraping, but it's rigid enough that I can also use it to move items around in a pan on the stove. Its versatility, durability, and overall quality make it a must-buy item.
Williams Sonoma Garlic Press
I always grew up with a garlic press in the house, and this Williams Sonoma Garlic Press was the perfect addition to my kitchen. Now, it's the press that I take with me when I go to cook at other people's houses, as I couldn't imagine whipping up a classic garlicky pasta sauce without it. I've never had one of these presses break on me, and I find that they make quick work of a couple of cloves of garlic.
A garlic press is one kitchen tool that I would not recommend cheapening out on, as you will be putting a lot of force into cracking through those cloves. It's made of durable stainless steel, and while it is weighty, it will definitely last far longer than a cheaper and flimsier model. The one thing that I will say about this press, and garlic presses as a whole, is that they are really annoying to clean. While Williams Sonoma says that you can leave the skin on the clove when you press it, I think it creates a little too much gunk and makes cleaning it even more difficult. Grab a bristle brush and clean the holes out well before you put it in the dishwasher to ensure that it comes out sparkling clean and garlic-free.
Open Kitchen by Williams Sonoma Lemon Press
If you want to save a couple of bucks, you can always forego the citrus juicer and just squeeze out the juice by hand. But, if you want to get the most out of your lemons, whether for a citrusy vinaigrette or a homemade lemonade, you're going to want to pick up this Open Kitchen by Williams Sonoma Lemon Press. All you need to do is cut your fruit in half, place it in the citrus press (fruit flesh facing down), and squeeze the handles together. The design of the press will prevent any pesky seeds or pulp from dropping into your juice, which is not something that can be said about other citrus presses on the market.
Although it might look like this press is made with plastic, it's actually made of aluminum. As a result, it's resistant to warping. And, it's coated with a non-reactive seal which means that it won't absorb juices or odors. When you're done with it, remove the squished lemon (or lime), pop it in the dishwasher, and move along with your day.
Williams Sonoma Stainless-Steel Silicone Ladle
While wooden ladles are pretty to look at, they tend to crack easily, especially if you make the mistake of letting them soak in liquid for too long or put them in the dishwasher. If you want a use-and-abuse ladle that's as pretty to look at as it is functional, you're going to want to take a look at this Williams Sonoma Stainless-Steel Silicone Ladle. The handle has the classic, easy-to-hold design of the brand's signature spatulas, along with a silicone and nylon base. The silicone and nylon composition expands the functionality of this tool, as the silicone allows it to be just bendy enough to scoop, while the nylon ensures that you don't make a mess transferring soups and sauces from one vessel to another.
One of my favorite uses for this ladle isn't soup — it's actually tomato sauce. Whereas a wooden ladle or spoon would become discolored, this one stays perfectly shiny. I can also just toss it in the dishwasher when I'm done with it, which makes the cleanup process super easy.
Williams Sonoma Adjustable Measuring Cups and Spoons
A set of measuring cups and spoons is one thing that all aspiring bakers should have on hand. But the issue is that there always seems to be one scoop or spoon that goes missing. While you can pick up some replacement cups and spoons at a secondhand store, Williams Sonoma has a better option. The Williams Sonoma Adjustable Measuring Cups and Spoons will replace all of your nested measuring cups and spoons — both for dry and wet ingredients.
Once you select the measurement that you need, scoop it in and measure to your heart's content. There's no fumbling with the rings, nor do you have to try to take that single spoon or cup off so you can wash it. This tool is dishwasher-safe and easy to use, making it a must-have for any level of baker or home cook. It's truly a revolutionary concept and one that folks working in a small kitchen, where cabinet space is hard to come by, will appreciate.
Williams Sonoma Flex Core Spoonula
You've heard of the spork, now get ready for its fun cousin: the Williams Sonoma Flex Core Spoonula. Williams Sonoma essentially took the best of both worlds here when it combined a spoon and a spatula. While the spoon itself isn't that deep, which I think limits its utility a little bit, the fact that it is super sturdy and has the spatula component is life-changing. I use this spoon anywhere I would normally use a wooden spoon, like when I'm stirring a sauce on the stove (it's rated up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit). You can also use it on nonstick cookware, which makes it a must-have for any pan, whether cast iron, stainless steel, or nonstick.
Like its spatulas, the Flex Core Spoonula is made with nylon and silicone, meaning that it's quite sturdy and won't break as easily as a cheap plastic would. You can never have too many of them in your kitchen drawer or utensil jar.
Williams Sonoma Prep Tools Silicone Jar Scraper
We've all had the feeling of looking into the bottom of the peanut butter jar and seeing that there is just enough left to warrant scraping it out with a knife or spoon. Standard cutlery falls short here, though, as you need something that can really get into all of those nooks and crannies and get as much out as possible without coating your whole hand in peanut butter. Enter the Williams Sonoma Prep Tools Silicone Jar Scraper. This spatula is just thin enough to scrape out jars of all sizes, and you can also use it to clean out your stand mixer bowl when you're making cookies or cake batter.
Williams Sonoma's scraper is very firm, which means that it's able to easily rotate around your jar without bending. Since it's made with a nylon and silicone handle and scraper, you can rest assured that it will last you several years.
Williams Sonoma Signature Nonstick Flat Whisk
If you're someone who loves making homemade gravies and sauces, then this is one whisk you're going to want to add to the collection. While the Williams Sonoma Signature Nonstick Flat Whisk doesn't have the same utility as a balloon whisk — like it doesn't really fit the bill for pancake batter — it is a must-have for sauces. The 6-inch tool is the perfect size for cooking, and the design of the head will allow you to easily break through flour and dry ingredients. The head is also coated in silicone, which means it's heat-resistant up to about 440 degrees Fahrenheit. You won't have to worry about it melting or warping.
The ergonomic and comfortable handle is by far my favorite part about this whisk. Despite being made of metal, it feels light in your hand. I tend to use it most for moving and stirring roux and browning butter on the stove, but I can foresee its uses extending far beyond that.
Glass Mixing Bowl 10-Piece Set
While it might be cliche to say, "You can never really have too many prep bowls," it is a very true statement. Not only can you never have too many prep bowls floating around in your kitchen, but you can never have enough different-sized ones, too. That's where this affordable Glass Mixing Bowl 10-Piece Set from Williams Sonoma comes in handy.
It's a hair under the $50 threshold, though it's worth every penny. While I will admit that I'm impartial to Williams Sonoma's ceramic bowls, I will admit that I'm always afraid of chipping them. So, having these glass bowls on hand, which come in sizes starting at 1⅛ ounce all the way up to 3.6 quarts, can helpful for any baker or home cook. The bowls are also made of tempered glass, which means you can use them for hot or cold foods. They're also simple enough that you can prep and serve from them, and they are simply designed — meaning that they can match every kitchen. I would recommend folks add this affordable selection to their wedding registry ASAP.
Williams Sonoma Essential Wood Pastry Board
If you're someone who wants to start experimenting with pie crusts or pastries, you'll want to click the "add to cart" button on this Williams Sonoma Essential Wood Pastry Board. Not only does it have a pie crust recipe stamped into the center of it, but it also has the dimensions of four crust sizes, ranging from a petite 4-inch tart to a 10-inch personal pizza size, for all of your dough needs. There are also very handy temperature, weight, and volume conversions etched on the side, as well as two sets of rulers to make measuring easy.
To preserve this board for as long as possible, you're going to want to hand-wash it and dry it after use. It also may not have a ton of utility if you're not working with dough regularly, but it can be an invaluable tool if you're just starting out or are a little bit spatially challenged (like I am).
Williams Sonoma French Tapered Marble Rolling Pin
Want to know a little secret about how to make your kitchen look more expensive and refined than it is? Invest in a few marble accents and tools, like this Williams Sonoma French Tapered Marble Rolling Pin. Has anyone's kitchen ever looked cheap with a marble mortar and pestle or rolling pin? Of course not.
Not only is this marble rolling pin really refined in terms of its shape and design, but it's also quite functional. Since it's not made of wood, you won't have to worry about it cracking or splintering. You can also chill the marble pin before you roll out your dough to help keep it cooler — which can be a lifesaver for buttery cookies and pie crust. However, it's important to remember that marble can still be sticky, so you'll want to make sure you use an adequate amount of flour to keep the dough from sticking to the pin.
Williams Sonoma Goldtouch Pro Nonstick Corrugated Cookie Sheet
I have an affinity for all of the Goldtouch options at Williams Sonoma, and its Goldtouch Pro Nonstick Corrugated Cookie Sheet might also be one of my favorites. While I think you could get away with a more affordable and non-Goldtouch sheet pan, I think that the design of this cookie sheet warrants a buy. The surface has little bumps and ridges on it, which will improve the airflow underneath your cookies and help them brown more evenly than if you were to cook them on a normal cookie sheet. Moreover, the Goldtouch coating is unmatched when it comes to non-stick surfaces, so you could theoretically tempt fate and bake your favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe right on it without any sort of liner. Proceed at your own risk on that one.
Like all of the Goldtouch pans from Williams Sonoma, properly caring for the pan's nonstick coating is paramount to keeping it in good working order. Avoid using any sort of metal utensils that would scratch it and be careful about how you store it to prevent any accidental scrapes and dings.
Williams Sonoma Classic Stripe Towels, Set of 4
I never thought I would classify myself as a towel snob, but here I am. These Williams Sonoma Classic Stripe Towels are a favorite of mine. Not only do they look refined and polished, but they are made with a hefty basketweave material and are really built to last. I also love hanging them from the oven handle because they are nothing short of a statement piece.
Once you're done with these Turkish-made towels, you can just toss them into the wash with a little detergent and tumble dry. They're sold in a set of four, so you can always have one on hand when you need it and keep the others stored in a cabinet for when you want to refresh the color scheme of your kitchen. As such, they're an item that I will always add to my cart if I see them on sale at my local Williams Sonoma outlet store.
Methodology
I consider myself not only a Williams Sonoma superfan but also someone who will never spend more than they have to on a kitchen gadget. While Williams Sonoma certainly isn't a cheap kitchenware brand compared to other online retailers and stores, it does boast some options that are affordably priced, an overall good value, and can be incredibly useful for the average home cook.
All of these options were priced under $50 and items that I personally either currently own, have owned, or have used, so I can attest to their high quality, thoughtful design, and utility in the kitchen. I wanted to include a mix of everyday items, as well as tools that you may not always use, but will be very helpful in the off chance that you do need them — like the steamer basket.