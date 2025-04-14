15 Best Williams Sonoma Kitchen Tools That Cost $50 Or Less

I'm a certified bakeware snob, and believe me when I tell you that if there is one item on this list you're going to want to add to your Williams Sonoma cart right now, it's going to the Goldtouch Nonstick Round Cake Pan. Right off the bat, you might see the price and think, "Why would I ever want to spend that much on a cake pan when I can get one at Walmart or Amazon for a third of the price?" But, I will have to say that the quality and craftsmanship of this cake pan, which comes in 6, 8, 9, and 10-inch sizes, is unmatched.

The nonstick coating on this pan is the best out of any pan I've tried, and its color will ensure that your cakes brown evenly every single time. I also find that this is an incredibly durable pan, and it's dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. The one recommendation that I will make, though, is that you should always use silicone or wooden utensils with it to prevent scratching its surface. It certainly isn't a cheap pan, so you'll want to keep it in tip-top shape and ensure that your cakes come out of it as easily as the day you bought it.