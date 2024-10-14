12 Tips For The Best Homemade Bao, From A Cookbook Author

Bao are one of those foods that seemingly taste exactly like what they look like. These ethereally fluffy and bouncy buns are often found in Asian cuisine, including in countries like Taiwan and China. You'll see them wrapped around fillings, which can be sweet or savory, like dumplings, or they can be gently folded over like a leaf and stuffed with ingredients like pork, kimchi, and fresh veggies.

For Clarice Lam, author of "Breaking Bao," and many other eaters, bao are more than just a means of sustenance. "A bao is already a bun, but most people don't know that 'bao' translates to much more than that," she writes in her book. "In Chinese, the most common definition is a steamed bun, but it can also refer to a dumpling, a treasure, the act of wrapping something, or bread in general."

While you can purchase frozen bao from your local Asian market (or online), or stick to ordering them at a local restaurant, you could also try your hand at making this bread at home. We had an opportunity to speak to Lam about bao. She shared some of her best tips for mastering this tricky recipe at home and some important things to keep in mind when you're baking bao from scratch.