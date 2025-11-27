If you are an enthusiastic home cook, having a small kitchen can make it a frustrating challenge to store the appliances you want and still have space to create your culinary masterpieces. Items often end up stored on countertops, making it difficult to prepare multiple dishes at once without losing your patience or prepping dessert on the floor.

The right storage solutions can change this, however, and gain back precious space in cabinets or on your counters. Ikea specializes in coming up with novel ways to use wasted space in the kitchen, and they stock plenty of products designed to make your culinary life easier. One of the best tricks to up your kitchen storage game is to make use of vertical space that was previously sitting empty, and purchasing movable items that can be tucked away from the kitchen area when not in use.

From a movable kitchen cart to increase your prep space to a shelf insert to double the usable space in cabinets, Ikea has various handy options that will transform your space permanently, and often with little to no installation. Let's take a look at 11 clever Ikea finds that every small kitchen needs.