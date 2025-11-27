11 Clever Ikea Finds That Every Small Kitchen Needs
If you are an enthusiastic home cook, having a small kitchen can make it a frustrating challenge to store the appliances you want and still have space to create your culinary masterpieces. Items often end up stored on countertops, making it difficult to prepare multiple dishes at once without losing your patience or prepping dessert on the floor.
The right storage solutions can change this, however, and gain back precious space in cabinets or on your counters. Ikea specializes in coming up with novel ways to use wasted space in the kitchen, and they stock plenty of products designed to make your culinary life easier. One of the best tricks to up your kitchen storage game is to make use of vertical space that was previously sitting empty, and purchasing movable items that can be tucked away from the kitchen area when not in use.
From a movable kitchen cart to increase your prep space to a shelf insert to double the usable space in cabinets, Ikea has various handy options that will transform your space permanently, and often with little to no installation. Let's take a look at 11 clever Ikea finds that every small kitchen needs.
1. Pålycke clip-on basket
The Pålycke clip-on basket is a classic example of a seemingly simple item that can make a huge difference to the space you can save in a small kitchen. Even those who are incredibly organized with storage often don't use vertical space to its maximum, and clip on baskets are the ideal solution.
The basket can be installed under many different shelves and cupboards in your kitchen, and unlike similar models, it can be adjusted to fit the measurements of most shelves. Using the Pålycke clip-on basket inside your kitchen cabinets will increase the storage space dramatically, allowing you to store smaller items above your cups, plates, or condiments that are already sitting on the shelves. There is no difficult installation required, you can literally take it straight home from Ikea and clip it onto your shelf, ready to use immediately.
Another benefit of this item is the flexibility. No drilling and fixing to walls means that it can be easily moved from one cupboard to another in seconds, or even just moved a few inches to accommodate a taller item underneath. It is lightweight and sturdy, and customers comment that it is a great way to make use of otherwise wasted space, particularly in a small kitchen.
2. Förhöja kitchen cart
If you love the idea of a kitchen island, but your kitchen simply couldn't fit one, the Förhöja kitchen cart from Ikea is a great compromise. It is the perfect way to extend countertops and storage space, but can be wheeled to a more convenient spot when it's no longer required.
Made from solid birch, it looks great in any kitchen, and is sturdy enough to act as a reliable prep space whenever you need it. The two shelves are deep enough to store even your tallest items, and small appliances can even be kept there long-term to free up precious cabinet space.
Being on wheels means you can easily move it around, even taking it from room to room to serve food in the dining room or living areas — it's particularly handy during parties or family gatherings. One convenient feature is the drawers that open from both sides, meaning you don't need to worry about where you position it. Customers comment that it is attractive and practical, and can be used as a coffee station or even for cooking outside. If you're looking for the convenience of a kitchen island in your small space, the Förhöja kitchen cart will work brilliantly.
3. Skoläst over-door trash can
Finding space for a trash can in a small kitchen can be a frustrating task. Cupboard space and floor space are both at a premium, and allocating some to trash can feel like a waste. Ikea has a great solution with the Skoläst over-door trash can, which hooks over a cabinet door and allows you to use space that is often unused.
Usable as either a regular trash can or as a compost bin for food, it is compact and can be stored under the worktop or sink, allowing you to easily throw scraps and trash into it as you prepare dinner. Without the need to haul the large trash can out every time you need to dispose of food waste, there is less chance of mess ending up on the floor, and no need to clutter the countertop with a bowl specifically for scraps.
While a trash can may not seem like the most glamorous upgrade to your kitchen, when space is at a premium, a simple item like this can make a big difference. Customers comment that it is incredibly convenient and makes it much easier to keep a small kitchen tidy.
4. Pålycke clip-on hook
Hooks are one of the most underrated hacks for small kitchens, allowing you to hang utensils or cloths in spaces that you would never have considered. If the thought of drilling holes and installing hooks doesn't appeal, the Pålycke clip-on hook rack from Ikea gives you all the convenience without any of the hassle.
Instead of fixing it to the wall, this set of hooks slides easily onto a shelf, allowing you to hang your items underneath in a matter of seconds. By using up the usually-dead space under a shelf or cabinet, it will free up drawer or cabinet space where these items usually reside, creating more space in your kitchen overall. As with many items on this list, it can easily be relocated, to any shelf that is 16-20 millimeters in depth. Customers love how easy the installation is, and use it for small utensils such as vegetable peelers, which can often be hard to store neatly in a drawer. Some customers did comment that it is not great for mugs, as the middle hook is too close to the others, but for less bulky items, it is an ideal solution for a smaller kitchen.
5. Kungsfors suspension rail with shelf and wall grid
In a small kitchen, countertops get cluttered easily, and storing things on them permanently isn't ideal when the space would be better used for food prep. The Kungsfors suspension rail with shelf and wall grid from Ikea allows you to clear your worktops and store your items on the wall instead, making great use of the vertical space above a sink or countertop.
This version of the rail comes with two sturdy shelves and a wall grid, but you can customize the set to suit your own needs. The grid allows you to hook items on so they are always within easy reach, and you can move the hooks around, meaning that even bulkier items can have their own space without impeding on others. Customers comment that the shelves are sturdy, high-quality, and look great in the kitchen, too. The stainless steel finish gives a modern touch and will match with the rest of your kitchen decor, no matter what aesthetic you have chosen. If kitchen clutter is getting you down, this modular option should be top of your wish list.
6. Variera shelf insert
If you are frustrated by how little seems to be in your kitchen cabinets, and yet there is no space for more, try the Variera shelf insert from Ikea. This genuinely simple item allows you to potentially double the space inside a cabinet by raising items up toward the top.
Unless you have very large appliances in a cabinet, the chances are there is plenty of space at the top unused, which is where the shelf insert comes in. Simply place it inside the cupboard, return the items that were already there underneath it, and then place more crockery or food items on top. It essentially creates two shelves instead of one, and allows you to fill every inch of the cabinet. It is incredibly sturdy, allowing you to store heavy plates and jars that may not be suitable for some of the hanging options on this list. The shelf comes in two depths, too, allowing you to customize your cupboards exactly as you wish.
Customers commented that it was easy to put together with just a screwdriver, and created a sturdy, reliable second shelf to free up significantly more room inside. It is a simple concept, but can make a huge difference in a kitchen where space is limited.
7. Utrusta corner base cabinet carousel
We've all felt the frustration of rummaging around in a corner cabinet in search of a bowl that is hiding at the back, and emptying everything out to find it is not a great use of precious time. With the Utrusta corner base cabinet carousel from Ikea, you can spin the content of the back of the cupboard round to the front, making it so much easier to find those rarely-used items.
The carousel has two separate trays, allowing you to store a wide range of crockery and small appliances, and the top tray is height adjustable, too. Customers comment that it works well and makes it easy to access awkward corner spaces. With this installed, you can place appliances that were previously on the countertop into the cabinet, without worrying that you will need to spend 20 minutes heaving it out every time you need it. This can help keep your kitchen looking neat and minimalist, while still having everything at hand within a few seconds.
8. Utrusta pull-out pantry organizer
Tall cabinets are a valuable part of small kitchens, allowing you to make the most of the vertical space for storing pots, crockery, and food. Accessing items at the back of a tall cupboard or pantry can be tricky, which is why the Utrusta pull-out pantry organizer from Ikea is a brilliant option.
Once you connect it to the pantry door, the organizer will slide out automatically when you open the door, allowing you to see and access everything inside, even the items at the back. With four deep baskets inside the cabinet and four shallow ones on the door, there is plenty of space to organize small and large items and keep everything neat and tidy.
Having a well-organized pantry cupboard can be a game-changer when trying to create a well-functioning kitchen. Storing items out of sight means you can keep countertops clear of clutter and have lots more space for food prep, helping your kitchen feel more spacious than it is.
9. Nålblecka kitchen countertop organizer
Keeping countertops tidy is a challenge in any kitchen, but when space is limited, it becomes even more crucial. If you like to have items such as olive oil, seasonings, and cooking utensils close at hand but still want to clear up the clutter, the Nålblecka kitchen countertop organizer is a stylish option that will look great in any kitchen.
As with many space-saving items on this list, the counter organizer makes use of vertical space, with two wooden shelves to store essential items. Customers comment that it looks great, with the bamboo shelves and black metal supports adding a chic touch to any kitchen worktop. The distance between the two shelves means that even tall bottles can be stored safely, and the lip around the edge means less chance of items toppling.
The small footprint of the organizer means that you can use it pretty much anywhere in the kitchen, whether behind the sink, beside the kettle, or squeezed between two appliances. If you have had enough of the chaos on your countertop, this sleek organizer is a simple but effective solution.
10. Kungsfors magnetic clips
You may not have realized that magnetic clips were the space saving hack your small kitchen needed, but they are incredibly useful. Kungsfors magnetic clips from Ikea allow you to attach a range of items, including dish cloths and recipes, to metal surfaces and keep the clutter off your countertop.
Although they are designed for use with the Kungsfors organization system, the clips can be attached to any metal surface, including fridge freezers or metal shelving units. Whether you want to hang oven mitts near your cooking space or small bags of herbs close to the spice rack, you will always have the items you need to hand and clearly visible, rather than buried under random objects in the corner of the worktop. No need for drilling or complex installation, this clips are ready to use straight away. Customers commented that the magnets are very strong, so there is no worry that the clips will start slowly slipping down the fridge as soon as you attach your items. As small kitchen tips go, these clips are among the simplest, but they can help get your clutter organized and free up more space on your kitchen counters.
11. Skadis pegboard
The Skadis pegboard from Ikea is a versatile item that can be used in a wide variety of rooms, but it is particularly handy as a space saving accessory in the kitchen. It lets you transform a wall of your kitchen into a flexible storage zone, and will allow you to clear out drawers and cupboards and store items on a previously unused wall.
Instead of rummaging through overstuffed drawers to find your often-used kitchen implements, you can organize them to your liking using various containers and hooks, and have them visible and easily accessible when you need them for cooking or cleaning. Customers loved the versatility of the pegboard and how it offers additional storage without taking up space on the floor or surfaces. The modular nature of the Skadis series means you can buy exactly the containers, hooks, and shelves that suit your needs, and they can be easily moved around on the pegboard to accommodate different items. Whether you want to hang cooking utensils, baking supplies, or even cleaning cloths, the Skadis pegboard is the ultimate space saving solution.
Methodology
To compile this list, we focused on IKEA products that were created specifically to save space in the kitchen, or could be adapted for that use. All items chosen had an average customer review score of at least 4 out of 5, and preference was given to products where customer reviews mentioned the space saving benefits, or the usefulness of the item in a small kitchen.