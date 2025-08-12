This Popular Kitchen Feature Might Actually Date Your Home

The kitchen is the heart and soul of the home; it's the place for culinary creativity and shared joyous memories. That's why designing a space that feels timeless is essential, and investing in an expensive kitchen island might not always be the best move.

According to last year's kitchen trends report, 57% of kitchen designers said homeowners favored eat-in kitchens over formal dining rooms, with almost half listing large kitchen islands as a must-have feature (Per National Kitchen & Bath Association). However, interior designer Carlos Garcia says kitchen islands are now a passing trend. "They are bulky and blocky and if not done properly can ruin the flow of a kitchen," Garcia told House and Garden. "I'd like to think that the idea of people sitting on stools at the end of the island with a glass of wine, watching others cooking or doing the washing up is very much now a thing of the past!"

Traditional kitchen islands are large, fixed units often designed with ample storage space tucked beneath a countertop (too-high countertops are also an outdated trend). They became popular in the 1970s when interior designers like Charlie Smallbone popularized the idea of the kitchen becoming a social hub. This is when the work tables — like a cook's table, which served a functional purpose for making meals and storing cookware — evolved into a more modern kitchen island, a central place to cook and gather. With islands being seen as bulky and passé, the more timeless and charming work table is experiencing a revival.