The Countertop Detail That Makes Your Kitchen Look Dated
A kitchen can have a profound impact on a home's value, but there's one detail that inexperienced designers overlook: countertop height. Unless shuffling around like Goldilocks is on your bingo cards for this year, it's crucial to nail the perfect height. Specifically, it is time to wave a firm goodbye to high countertops and barstools; this seemingly harmless detail creates a dated kitchen aesthetic. Instead, stick to the recommended height of 36 inches.
An optimal height is paramount for both kitchen design and functionality. It facilitates sweeping and unobstructed views, creating an uncluttered and modern appeal. In terms of food preparation, keeping countertops at the right height is also important for preventing unnecessary back strain and enabling comfortable cooking. Still perched on a precarious stool with arms lifted to reach the counter? Treat it as an urgent sign that it's time to remodel your kitchen. Forget finding the right way to measure bar stools for a perfect fit or battling unsightly gaps above a dishwasher. With countertops at the right height, everything else slots into place.
Can you shake it up?
If kitchen design could teach a single lesson, it's that nothing is ever set in stone. Trends change, preferences shift, and ultimately, there's no one-size-fits-all. Quartz reported an intriguing claim, suggesting that the standardized 36-inch countertop height did not account for the average woman's height when it was introduced. According to their reporting, that measurement is more aligned with people who are approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall — the average height for men, not women.
Given these findings, it is smarter to take a bespoke approach when settling on countertop height. Shorter individuals should shave a couple of inches off that standardized recommendation. Conversely, anyone taller than 5 feet 7 inches might be tempted to adopt a dated aesthetic in the name of functionality. There is a running joke that "measuring once, and cutting twice" is one of the big Ikea mistakes to avoid when shopping for your kitchen. Don't forget to add yourself to the must-measure list. Beyond aesthetics, a modern kitchen is simply a functional design that fits around your everyday needs.