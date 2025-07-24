The Countertop Detail That Makes Your Kitchen Look Dated

A kitchen can have a profound impact on a home's value, but there's one detail that inexperienced designers overlook: countertop height. Unless shuffling around like Goldilocks is on your bingo cards for this year, it's crucial to nail the perfect height. Specifically, it is time to wave a firm goodbye to high countertops and barstools; this seemingly harmless detail creates a dated kitchen aesthetic. Instead, stick to the recommended height of 36 inches.

An optimal height is paramount for both kitchen design and functionality. It facilitates sweeping and unobstructed views, creating an uncluttered and modern appeal. In terms of food preparation, keeping countertops at the right height is also important for preventing unnecessary back strain and enabling comfortable cooking. Still perched on a precarious stool with arms lifted to reach the counter? Treat it as an urgent sign that it's time to remodel your kitchen. Forget finding the right way to measure bar stools for a perfect fit or battling unsightly gaps above a dishwasher. With countertops at the right height, everything else slots into place.