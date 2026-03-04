The Easy Kitchen Towel Trick That Keeps Your Mixing Bowl Steady

Cooking is contending with the delicate balance between creative aspiration and the reality of physics. Few things are more irritating than trying to master a finicky emulsion, whisking with one hand while slowly pouring with the other, only to have your dang mixing bowl skate across the counter. But if you have a dish towel, we have a solution.

Whisking isn't a gentle, placid motion; it's inherently fast, circular, and slightly forceful. Add the torque of drizzling olive oil or cream, and even a heavy ceramic or stainless steel vessel can start to rotate or drift, especially on smooth granite, stainless steel, laminate, or quartz kitchen countertops. Best case scenario, you get an uneven mix, and at worst, the bowl tips and spills. The fix is extremely low tech, and you don't have to buy anything new or master any technique: just roll up a damp dish towel and wrap it around the base of the bowl, and there it stays. Whisk away, as vigorously as your heart desires.

To do it properly, lay the towel flat and roll it diagonally from corner to corner. Rolling on the bias creates the longest possible "rope," which you can then coil into a snug ring roughly the diameter of the bowl's base. Set the bowl inside the ring so the fabric hugs it gently without climbing up the sides.