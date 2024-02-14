What's The Difference Between A Temporary And Semi-Permanent Emulsion?

Every time you whisk together mayonnaise or form a pan sauce, you are dealing with an emulsion. Defined as a mixture of liquids suspended together, it's easiest to explain what happens in an emulsion by picturing a jar of oil and vinegar. The shaking action physically breaks the oil up into beads that briefly intermingle with the acetic acid, but given some time to settle, they find their way back to each other again and float as a single layer on top.

This is considered a temporary emulsion, as it separates within minutes or hours. There are also semi-permanent emulsions, which can take many hours or days to fully divide back into its constituent parts. Time is really the critical factor between the two.

For semi-permanent emulsions, it's common that another ingredient helps with the suspension, like mustard in a vinaigrette. The protein in mustard can grab onto both oil- and water-based vinegar at the same time, keeping them joined for longer, resulting in a dressing with a thicker, creamier texture. Unlike mayo, which is usually a permanent emulsion because of the added lecithin, a mustard-based dressing will eventually separate again.