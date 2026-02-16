This Genius Tool Solves The Mixing Bowl Problem Every Cook Knows

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever mixed something vigorously in a large bowl during a cooking project, you have probably experienced the universal frustration of a tilting, wobbly bowl. Maybe you're whipping cream by hand, whisking a vinaigrette, or even just beating eggs for a casual, but perfect, omelette, and notice the bowl starts migrating across the counter. There are some low-tech workarounds, like a damp towel or a silicone mat slipped underneath the bowl. Neither works terribly well, especially with super-slippery granite countertops. Luckily, there's a genius tool that solves this dilemma.

The Now Designs Staybowlizer is, first of all, a good pun. Secondly, it's designed to eliminate the whole unstable mixing bowl issue. Made of flexible silicone, it both cradles the base of your mixing bowl and grips the counter underneath, which keeps the bowl steady without suction cups or clamps. Just drop it down onto your work surface, set the bowl inside, and get on with the task at hand. Your mixing bowl will stay exactly where you need it to be.

There are plenty of single-use kitchen tools in the world always promising to rock your routine but, ultimately, just take up space in the back of your cabinet. These are often "as seen on TV", patent-pending items — they are the hard-boiled egg shellers, the pancake batter dispensers, avocado sectioning gadgets, and so on. They're mostly novelty items that solve a problem that doesn't exist, or could be solved with tools that already exist, like spoons or even hands. The Staybowlizer is not one of these items. If this tool joins your household, it will become a standby, taking a seat next to other essential and esteemed tools like your cutting boards, strainers, and wide-mouth funnels. Mixing bowls are central to how most people cook, so a tool that eliminates unwanted movement is infrastructure worth investing in.