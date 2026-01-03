The Case Against Choosing Quartz Countertops For Your Kitchen

Choosing the countertop material is a very defining decision for the kitchen. It dictates the visual aesthetic of the space and simultaneously needs to be functional for your family's cooking habits. Quartz is a popular and quite luxurious option, but before you commit, consider its poor heat resistance and how that could impact long-term use.

While investigating the pros and cons of quartz countertops, Tasting Table spoke to Miko Pasanen, the founder and business developer of Miko LLC. According to him, the lack of heat resistance is a big downside of quartz countertops. "Don't put a hot pan straight on it," warned Pasanen. "You could end up with a burn mark or crack." Given how expensive quartz countertops are, that would certainly be a heartbreaking experience, even more so if you have chosen it for its modern look. With quartz, you should always use a trivet, or at least a hot pad, when placing cookware on it.

If you're specifically looking for a countertop with great heat resistance, there are several kitchen countertop materials to pick from. Granite, porcelain, and soapstone are all good choices, as is quartzite — a natural stone that's different from the man-made quartz countertop.