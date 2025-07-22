Baking Dish Vs Baking Pan: What's The Difference, Really?

It's not uncommon for at least one kitchen cupboard to be a jumble of trays, dishes, and tins for the oven. And while there's no expectation to keep it organized, it is important that you know what you're reaching for when baking or roasting. If you're following a recipe that calls for a baking dish or a baking pan, how do you know which is which?

What indicates whether you have a baking dish or a baking pan is the material it's made from. If it's glass, stoneware, or ceramic then it's considered a baking dish; whereas a baking pan is made of metal. Both vessels are available in a range of sizes and shapes, but it's the material that is the key difference as it determines how it's used.

A baking dish is best for recipes cooked low and slow with an even heat, like baked pastas or fruit crumbles. When you want a quicker cook or browned edges, reach for a baking pan. Metal is a better conductor of heat and helps add a firm crust to bread or cakes and crispy edges to roast vegetables. While in some cases you might be able to use whatever you have on hand, getting your recipe right will generally depend on using the appropriate ovenware.