When To Bake With Glass Vs Metal Pans

Deciding which pan to reach for can make or break your baked goods — and it's about more than which pan happens to be sitting on top of the stack in your cabinet. Should you go with glass? Or is metal the move?

One is not necessarily better than the other, but these tools are certainly better-suited to different purposes. On the note of presentation, desserts baked in glass pans can be served directly out of the dish while still-warm (sayonara, extra dirty dishes!), while desserts baked in metal pans typically need to be removed from the baking dish and transferred to another serving platter to display. Although, metal pans yield straighter, cleaner edges than glass, which can lend aesthetic appeal to bar desserts like brownies or blondies.

The biggest difference between these tools is that glass pans are slower to heat up than metal pans, yielding a longer cook time overall. But after that initial warm-up, glass has a higher capacity for heat retention than metal, making glass baking dishes an ideal option for keeping baked goods toasty after taking them out of the oven. Conversely, faster-cooking desserts at higher temperatures favor metal pans.

If a recipe specifically calls for a metal pan and all you have is glass, the oven temperature will need to be reduced by about 25 degrees Fahrenheit, with the baking time lengthened by 5-15 minutes to accommodate the difference. But when should you use which type?