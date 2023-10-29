If You Want Crispy Pie Crust, Bake It In An Aluminum Pan

So what should you be looking for in a metal pie pan? First, consider grabbing a light-colored metal pan. The darker the hue, the more at risk you are of burning your crust, so try to go silver or light gold instead of gunmetal grey or cast-iron black. Second, look for a pie pan that has a mix of metals. You want aluminum to be present because it's known to conduct heat very well, but you'll also want a stronger metal, like steel, in the mix so that your pan will be more durable and sturdy. Plain aluminum pans will work well, but they might not have as much longevity as a blended pie pan. Search for a nonstick coating as well, so that you don't have any issues transferring pie slices cleanly from pan to plate.

Keep in mind that the size and decorated detailing of the pie pan won't affect how your pie bakes. Deep dish pies will take longer to get that golden crust because there's more filling and crust to bake, but that bake time won't be determined by what kind of pan you use. So the next time you want to make a pie with the crispiest crust possible, reach for a proper metal pie pan and enjoy the tasty, flaky results!