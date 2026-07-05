14 Kitchen Upgrades That Waste Your Money, According To Mike Holmes

One truth you'll quickly learn is that kitchen renovations are among the most expensive you can take on, and often take the longest to complete. That's bad, because most of us work with a tight budget and can't go without our kitchens for very long.

So a lot of homeowners decide that replacing just the cabinetry and countertop provides the best bang for the buck. That certainly will refresh the look of your kitchen and give you some nice photos to post on Instagram. But Holmes isn't a fan of this approach because of what it leaves undone and unseen.

If you've seen his shows, you know that Holmes always prioritizes the fundamentals, which is why he doesn't like this quick-and-dirty solution. On his website, Mike Holmes argues that this approach doesn't consider the underlying systems or structure. It means you could easily overlook electrical or plumbing issues, or building code violations, that could cost you big bucks in the future.