The Gorgeous Countertop Mike Holmes Recommends For Kitchens

Counters, cabinets, and floors are the three biggest choices you'll have to make when designing your kitchen. Whether you're going all in on an extravagant renovation or you just want something affordable and tasteful that looks nice and makes the kitchen a welcoming space, you have a lot to consider. For countertops alone, there are at least a half dozen different materials to choose from before worrying about colors or patterns. That's why it's helpful to look to experts like HGTV's Mike Holmes. When it comes to kitchen countertops, Holmes is pretty clear about where he stands: quartz is his choice whenever possible.

Holmes has been recommending quartz for over a decade as a great option for kitchen countertops, often contrasting it with granite. While he's not opposed to granite, quartz typically wins out. "We use quartz in almost all of our home renovations," Holmes explained in his blog, Make it Right. "I've even used it in my own home when I renovated the main floor and kitchen." That's about as good an endorsement for a product as you can get. Current trends agree with Holmes' preferences, as quartz has overtaken granite in popularity. It's not just the look of quartz that Holmes likes, either.

There are practical benefits to quartz that place it above some other materials, and Holmes details many. The reason folks want it at all is that it's tough. Quartz crystal can stand up to a lot of abuse, even more than granite. As Holmes wrote in the Winnipeg Free Press, it's one of the hardest minerals in the world. Even though granite naturally contains quartz, engineered quartz countertops can contain up to 93% quartz.