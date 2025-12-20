HGTV's Mike Holmes Says This Is The Smarter Money-Saving Choice For Kitchen Lighting
HGTV's Mike Holmes has a great tip for anyone looking for ways to cut costs on home electric bills. In a post on his Make it Right blog, Holmes offers tips for energy-saving ways to light your kitchen. When choosing different types of light fixtures for your kitchen, he recommends opting for ones that support LED bulbs.
Holmes says, "LEDs may cost more, but it's worth it. The money you save on energy (not having to buy more bulbs and benefits to the environment) doesn't compare. When you switch to LEDs, you are helping the environment, your home, and your wallet." Advances in LED lighting technology make it easier to find bulbs that work for almost any type of light fixture. Plus, while older LEDs were often criticized for being too bright, white, or harsh, newer versions are available in almost any color, including warm white.
Holmes also points out that LEDs are compatible with dimmer switches. If you hate the harsh overhead lighting in your kitchen, converting to a dimmer switch will give you greater control over the light quality. You can lower the brightness of the overhead light to reduce energy usage and save money.
You can also use LEDs to create a layered lighting design in your kitchen. Combine different types of light fixtures to instantly elevate your space and provide the perfect type of light for each kitchen task. Smart LED bulbs can be used in hanging lights, table lamps, wall sconces, under-cabinet lighting, and recessed lighting to create functional, directional light that makes kitchen tasks easier. You can control the color and brightness of the light through a smartphone app, and even create a schedule to turn lights on and off automatically, which can further contribute to energy efficiency and cost savings.
Why LED lighting is the most energy-efficient choice for your kitchen
Your home's lighting could be responsible for as much as 15% of your overall electricity usage, and one kitchen lighting mistake homeowners frequently make is not focusing on energy efficiency. Choosing energy-efficient LED lights can lower your annual energy bills and allow you to take advantage of more modern, advanced lighting technology like smart lighting and lighting control systems. If you are looking for ways to prioritize sustainability in your kitchen remodel, LEDs are an incredibly eco-friendly and cost-effective choice.
An LED or light-emitting diode bulb uses a semiconductor diode to convert electricity into light. CFL or compact fluorescent lamp bulbs consist of tubes filled with gases. As an electric current passes through the tube, it creates a reaction between electrodes at each end, generating light. Incandescent bulbs work by heating a metal filament in the bulb with electricity, causing it to glow and emit light.
Compared to CFL and incandescent bulbs, LEDs can be 90% more energy-efficient and can save you hundreds per year on your electric bills. They are also more durable and require less maintenance than other types of bulbs, so they will last longer (under ideal environmental and installation conditions, they can last 5-10 years before burning out).
While many incandescent light bulbs are made of glass and can break easily, most LEDs are made of a heavy-duty epoxy that can withstand impact without shattering. They also emit less heat, which makes them safer to use in certain light fixtures, as well as on string lights that might be hung near flammable items like curtains.