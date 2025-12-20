HGTV's Mike Holmes Says This Is The Smarter Money-Saving Choice For Kitchen Lighting

HGTV's Mike Holmes has a great tip for anyone looking for ways to cut costs on home electric bills. In a post on his Make it Right blog, Holmes offers tips for energy-saving ways to light your kitchen. When choosing different types of light fixtures for your kitchen, he recommends opting for ones that support LED bulbs.

Holmes says, "LEDs may cost more, but it's worth it. The money you save on energy (not having to buy more bulbs and benefits to the environment) doesn't compare. When you switch to LEDs, you are helping the environment, your home, and your wallet." Advances in LED lighting technology make it easier to find bulbs that work for almost any type of light fixture. Plus, while older LEDs were often criticized for being too bright, white, or harsh, newer versions are available in almost any color, including warm white.

Holmes also points out that LEDs are compatible with dimmer switches. If you hate the harsh overhead lighting in your kitchen, converting to a dimmer switch will give you greater control over the light quality. You can lower the brightness of the overhead light to reduce energy usage and save money.

You can also use LEDs to create a layered lighting design in your kitchen. Combine different types of light fixtures to instantly elevate your space and provide the perfect type of light for each kitchen task. Smart LED bulbs can be used in hanging lights, table lamps, wall sconces, under-cabinet lighting, and recessed lighting to create functional, directional light that makes kitchen tasks easier. You can control the color and brightness of the light through a smartphone app, and even create a schedule to turn lights on and off automatically, which can further contribute to energy efficiency and cost savings.