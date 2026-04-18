Why Mike Holmes Highly Recommends This Fancy Kitchen Feature

There is a lot of excitement associated with doing a kitchen reno at any scale. Whether you only have a weekend to upgrade your space or want to invest in a big project that can increase the value of your home, as long as you do your research, you will hopefully end up with a more functional and usuable space than you started out with. No one knows this as well as Mike Holmes, podcaster and home reno aficionado.

One of the items that he recommends adding to your kitchen or bathroom — regardless of the scale of your project — is touchless faucets. As their name implies, they run off of a sensor, so you never need to touch the faucet to turn it on. Not only is this a godsend when it comes to dirty fingers, but it also makes your home more accessible, especially for those who would otherwise struggle to grab or move the handle to turn it on. From a food safety perspective, a touchless faucet is a good investment, as it means there is less surface area for germs to congregate. "Installing a touchless faucet is an easy update," he said in an article shared on Make It Right.