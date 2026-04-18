Why Mike Holmes Highly Recommends This Fancy Kitchen Feature
There is a lot of excitement associated with doing a kitchen reno at any scale. Whether you only have a weekend to upgrade your space or want to invest in a big project that can increase the value of your home, as long as you do your research, you will hopefully end up with a more functional and usuable space than you started out with. No one knows this as well as Mike Holmes, podcaster and home reno aficionado.
One of the items that he recommends adding to your kitchen or bathroom — regardless of the scale of your project — is touchless faucets. As their name implies, they run off of a sensor, so you never need to touch the faucet to turn it on. Not only is this a godsend when it comes to dirty fingers, but it also makes your home more accessible, especially for those who would otherwise struggle to grab or move the handle to turn it on. From a food safety perspective, a touchless faucet is a good investment, as it means there is less surface area for germs to congregate. "Installing a touchless faucet is an easy update," he said in an article shared on Make It Right.
Other accessible upgrades worth investing in
In the article shared on Make It Right, Mike Holmes suggested several other accessibility upgrades worth investing in. While the focus of the article was on upgrades for the kitchen, many of his tips are applicable for the whole home. For example, doors should be wide enough to accommodate people who are using wheelchairs, and folks should consider opting for a non-slip flooring material, especially in spaces that can get slick, like the kitchen. He also is a big proponent of pocket doors, as they can be easily accessed without getting in the way of mobility assistance devices.
You may also want to consider accessible shelving alternatives that allow you to control clutter and easily move heavy appliances from one place to another without forcing you to stoop down or carry things. Think of, for example, an appliance garage that allows you to easily pull out appliances, or a lift that can bring a heavy stand mixer to countertop height. Even if you aren't specifically designing for accessibility, you may find many of Holmes' suggestions can make your life in the kitchen easier.