Why Mike Holmes Advises Against Marble Countertops And What He Recommends Instead

When designing your dream kitchen, countertops are one of the biggest, most impactful elements. The sheer surface area of them means they play an immense role in setting the aesthetic tone of your kitchen, from style to color. But counters are, of course, just as much about function as they are form, if not more so. How do you design your kitchen to look timeless year after year, and also last a long time, too, without noticeable wear and tear? The key is understanding your different countertop material options. Helpfully, veteran contractor and HGTV host Mike Holmes has guidance to offer here. Namely, he recommends avoiding a material that tends to be an aspirational go-to for many: marble.

It's no wonder many people initially lean toward marble when thinking about that timeless, dream kitchen design — as Holmes notes, marble counters are undeniably elegant. The problem is that marble likely won't hold up as long as its aesthetic value lasts. It's softer than comparable materials like granite and quartz. This means it's even more prone to damage, like stains and scratches. It's more expensive to begin with, and then requires regular sealing to try to stave off this wear and tear. So, you're looking at higher and more frequent costs and more maintenance if you pick marble, and those countertops may still not look as gorgeous years down the line. Assuming a material is the best pick just because it's pricey is one of the biggest kitchen design mistakes you can make.