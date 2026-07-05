8 Non-Alcoholic Low-Calorie Beers, Ranked

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One of the fastest-growing trends in alcoholic beverages is beverages with no alcohol at all. It may be ironic, but at the same time, it's refreshing to watch a historically stubborn market evolve in new and exciting ways.

The zero-proof and mocktail movement is here to stay. In the U.S., it's expected to grow to a $5 billion business by 2028, per 2025 IWSR data. This takes into account everything from non-alcoholic wines and spirits to ready-to-drink beverages. But the sector that continues to lead the charge is non-alcoholic beers (which our taster tried and ranked). These brews make up about 87% of non-alcoholic sales according to data from the Beer Institute, and each year the options become more abundant and, more importantly, better tasting. Long-standing legacy brands like Budweiser and Coors have joined the fray, alongside picks from smaller craft breweries that focus exclusively on no-booze beers.

They all claim to scratch that itch of drinking a true beer, whether it be a lager, golden ale, or hazy IPA. But I decided to be the judge of that in a taste test that not only focuses on beers with 0.5% alcohol by volume or less, but also with a low calorie count — another trend influencing brewers. I picked up an array of different non-alcoholic beers, all with 60 or fewer calories. I noted the body, flavor, finish, and overall quaffability to uncover the offerings that will make you forget you're drinking a zero-proof brew.