Low-Alcohol Vs NA Beer: How Much Of A Difference Is There?

If you've ever been in the mood for a cold one but have zero interest in getting tipsy, good news: There are beers with all of the flavors but little or none of the buzz! Called low-alcohol and non-alcoholic (NA) beers, they've exploded in popularity in recent years, and there are now more options on the market than ever before. But what are the differences between them?

The key difference is exactly what their names suggest. Non-alcoholic beers contain very little to no alcohol and are the weakest "alcoholic" drink that you can buy, while low-alcohol options have reduced alcohol content compared to the usual drink. The specific percentages vary by region though. In the U.S., for instance, the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau says that beverages with less than 0.5% alcohol by volume can be labeled "non-alcoholic," while anything higher up to 2.5% ABV is considered "low-alcohol" until meeting the normal threshold.

Meanwhile, across the pond in the U.K., beers with less than 0.5% alcohol are called "de-alcoholized," and low-alcohol beers are considered anything with 1.2% ABV or less. No matter what term is used, both of these options offer less of a punch than the usual beer, which is often around 4% to 5% ABV. This makes them perfect for workday lunches, designated drivers, or anyone looking to enjoy the taste of beer while staying clear-headed.