What Is The Weakest Alcoholic Drink You Can Actually Buy?

In a supremely ironic twist for the thousands of craft breweries and distilleries that have opened across the country over the past decade, it's the non-alcoholic (NA) brews that are surging now and may possibly lead the industry one day. Indeed, in the past year alone, non-alcoholic beer, wine, and liquor sales leapt by 32% compared to a paltry 1% among alcoholic drinks, according to data compiled by PennState Extension. Producers have taken the hint, launching one new non or low-alcohol option after another, even in partnership with Harley Davidson.

That said, not everyone wants to fully foreswear the social lubrication, relaxation, and flavor that comes with alcohol and are asking what the weakest alcoholic drink you can buy is. The answer starts in NA beers. That's because the U.S. government defines them as having less than 0.5% alcohol. As a result, many of these drinks come with trace amounts of alcohol in them, unless they expressly claim to be "alcohol free" or 0.0% alcohol. It's the same story with "non-alcoholic" spirits , wine, and hard cider, which can all have up to 0.5% alcohol. For reference, that's about the same amount of alcohol found in regular kombucha.

Creeping up the alcohol by volume (ABV) level is easier with beer, where you can find "low-alcohol " and "extra light" versions — such as these 20 ranked low-alcohol beers — hovering around 3% ABV. The next step is light beers and low-ABV hard ciders, which measure around 3.5% to 4.5% ABV. Low-alcohol wines and spirits, on the other hand, start at ABV levels higher than regular beer, from 5% to 10% in wine and 20% to 25% ABV in spirits.