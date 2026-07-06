Myth Vs Fact: 6 Things You Need To Stop Believing About Gas Station Food

There are two types of people who encounter gas station food. Some of them turn their noses up at it, convinced it's going to make them sick (and unfortunately, they may be right). Others, hungry and weary from their time on the road, see those glistening gas station hot dogs or other hot foods and immediately decide to indulge in a treat. We don't judge either way — although we do recommend staying on the lookout for these hot dog red flags when you do decide to buy food from these places.

Whichever category you fall into, though, there's a good chance that you believe some of the most prevalent myths about gas station food out there. Perhaps you think that the coffee is always bad or that you're getting a good price on snacks from the gas station. And until you learn the truth, you won't be taking advantage of gas station trips like you could be.

We're taking a closer look at these myths and busting them so you can get a clearer idea of what you can expect the next time you eat gas station food. After all, whether you decide to partake or not, you might just learn something that will prompt you to think about this kind of food a bit differently moving forward.