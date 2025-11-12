9 Best Things To Eat At QuikTrip
When you're on the go and find yourself getting hungry, a fast food restaurant might seem like your only option. But if you happen to live in an area where you can find a QuikTrip, then you're in luck — you can grab a quick snack at arguably one of the best convenience store chains in the country. Sure, you can get a basic soft drink and a bag of chips, but QuikTrip offers so much more than that, with a variety of hot, frozen, and sippable treats that will leave you feeling full and satisfied as you continue on your journey, whether you're on a road trip or you're just headed to an average day of work.
We've done some serious taste-testing and researching to deliver this list of some of the all-time best things to eat the next time you're at QuikTrip. We've chosen items that are at least somewhat novel, i.e., you won't be able to find them just anywhere, that we deem to taste better than a typical fast food meal. We prioritized featuring food items that have a good texture, offer some flavor complexity, and that are offered at a good value. Additionally, we attempted to feature a wide range of different options, including both sweet and savory options. Now, give this list a closer look, and make sure you're hungry the next time you make your way to QuikTrip.
Cheesy pepper jack taquito
Look, we get it: Some people get weirded out by roller food. After all, it's just sitting there in a gas station, rotating for hours on end until some poor, unsuspecting soul decides to free it from its Sisyphean fate. Roller food might not be for everyone, but if you're feeling brave (or just especially hungry), then it's absolutely worth trying QuikTrip's cheesy pepper jack taquito. This taquito is undeniably a step up from the average frozen version of the snack you'd find at the grocery store. It's filled with American and jack cheese along with a generous portion of Neufchâtel cream cheese, which gives it a distinct creaminess that pairs especially well with the crunchiness of the tortilla.
What really makes this taquito shine, though, is the inclusion of the jalapeño peppers. They're just spicy enough, with a hint of heat that's tempered by all that rich cheese. Once you taste the added red bell peppers, which provide a touch of sweetness, you'll understand why this is one of our go-to eats at QuikTrip — and why online reviewers show them so much love.
The big Italian sub
You might not think of QuikTrip as the ideal place to snag yourself a decent sandwich, but believe us when we say that there are actually some solid subs at this convenience chain. Depending on what kind of meat you like, you should check out all the options, but the big Italian sub may just be the best of the bunch. It comes stacked with slightly spicy pepperoni, salty salami, and layers upon layers of Black Forest ham, accompanied by mozzarella for a cheesy finish.
But don't worry — there's plenty of freshness on this sandwich as well. Tomatoes, lettuce, olives, and banana peppers add texture and acidity, and it's all finished off with a generous sprinkling of Parmesan and Italian dressing. Although it may not be on quite the same level as you may expect from a top-notch sub shop, some compare the quality to Subway — but at a better price point (and arguably fresher ingredients).
Turtle sundae
A lot of convenience stores have those big, buzzing freezers stocked with an array of various packaged ice cream selections. Those snacks are okay when you're in a pinch, but if you're craving actual soft serve, you probably assume that you have to make your way to an actual ice cream shop (or at least a fast food joint that serves decent ice cream). But if you find yourself at a QuikTrip, you're in luck. This convenience store actually offers real sundaes, made with sweet, creamy soft serve and topped with an array of different topping options, and customers love them. Our favorite QuikTrip sundae of them all, though, has to be the turtle sundae.
While most of the sundaes at QuikTrip are pretty basic, this one is a bit more exciting than the other varieties, since it comes topped with both chocolate syrup and a sticky caramel drizzle. It even comes with a maraschino cherry on top, which offers a nice touch of fruitiness. It may not be the best ice cream you've ever had in your entire life, but for a gas station, this sundae is a must-try.
Spicy chicken taquito
We've already covered one of QuikTrip's vegetarian taquito options here, but what if you're looking for something a bit more substantial that comes with meat? In that case — and if you don't mind a touch of heat — you're going to want to opt for the spicy chicken taquito. This is actually one of the better convenience store foods we've ever tried from any chain, not just QuikTrip. The crispy corn tortilla comes rolled with plenty of chicken, cheddar cheese, spicy jalapenos, and fresh-tasting green chilies, for a bold combo of flavors that taste way better than any frozen taquito you've ever tried.
Perhaps that's why they're so beloved by QuikTrip goers on social media. One poster expressed panic over the idea that they were no longer in stock in their local QuikTrip location, while another wondered how to make something similar at home. And while you can always make your own chicken taquitos at home, we find that they just don't hit quite the same as a mid-road trip QT spicy chicken taquito.
Grilled cheese
You really can't get more basic than a grilled cheese sandwich. This kind of sandwich is especially easy to make at home (especially when you follow a simple air fryer recipe), which is why we don't usually recommend ordering a grilled cheese when you're going out to eat. But sometimes, you're craving the simplicity of a good cheese-and-carb combo, and you need to grab it on the go. That's when you should probably take a trip to QuikTrip, which offers surprisingly solid grilled cheese sandwiches.
Just want cheese and bread? Opt for the classic grilled cheese, which boasts perfectly melted cheddar jack and American cheese on crisped sourdough bread. Alternatively, if you're looking for something a bit more filling, you can opt for the bacon, egg, and cheese grilled cheese or the sausage, egg, and cheese grilled cheese. They're beloved by QuikTrip employees, and for good reason: They're simple, hearty, and feature the ideal textural ratio of cheese to bread.
BLT and cheese croissant
A BLT is another one of those foods that you generally don't really need to order when you go out to eat. After all, it calls for just three ingredients besides the bread and spreads, and you can easily make one at home without a lot of fuss. That being said, QuikTrip's BLT and cheese croissant is a bit more interesting than most BLTs you'll find at restaurants since it is, in fact, served on a croissant. This isn't exactly a standard BLT presentation, but once you give it a try, you'll realize why it works so well. The crispy, flaky croissant pairs perfectly with the crisped bacon and fresh lettuce and tomatoes.
We don't always want cheese on our BLT, but this sandwich comes complete with the cheese of your choice, which adds an extra element of creaminess to the dish. It's an easy sandwich to grab on the go, and despite its simple combo of ingredients, we think it's one of the best meal options that QuikTrip has to offer.
Cold brew frappe
Forget your daily Starbucks or Dunkin' cold brew run. The era of bad convenience store coffee is over... at least, if you go to a QuikTrip, that is. Sure, you can still get a standard cup of drip coffee at the convenience chain, but if you want to upgrade your coffee routine, then you should try QuikTrip's cold brew frappe. This fluffy, decadent drink is made with frozen, blended cold brew coffee along with espresso syrup, for a rich and just slightly bitter beverage that packs a serious punch of caffeine for even your drowsiest afternoons.
There are other coffee frappes you should try if you want a more complex flavor than cold brew alone. Try the mocha frappe for a touch of chocolatey richness, or opt for the caramel frappe if you're searching for some extra sweetness. With so many different flavor options to choose from, some even compare the frappes at QuikTrip to Starbucks' offerings.
Buffalo chicken bites with cheese
Okay, we know that we've featured a lot of roller food on this list, but we are talking about a convenience store chain's food options, after all. Therefore, it really shouldn't surprise you to see the chain's buffalo chicken bites with cheese featured here. If you're craving something savory, hot, and crunchy the next time you step into a QuikTrip, then this might just be your best option. This roller is made with chicken that's been drenched in buffalo sauce, for that deliciously tangy note that keeps things tasting fresh (and that also prevents dryness). The real magic comes in the form of the crispy breading that encompasses the whole roller, making for an undeniably appealing bite. It's an ideal snack, but you can also pair it with other food items to make it into an entire meal.
The buffalo chicken bites with cheese get rave reviews online. One social media user even suggested pairing it with the chain's mac and cheese to make a deeply decadent albeit quick and easy meal.
Breakfast pizza
There's nothing like getting your day started with a leftover slice of cold pizza straight from the fridge... unless we're talking about QuikTrip's breakfast pizza. It's the perfect way to satiate your pizza craving first thing in the morning while still getting your fill of eggs, cheese, and other breakfast-focused favorites. This is not a boring breakfast pizza, either. QuikTrip's version of the a.m. classic comes with sausage gravy in the place of marinara sauce and is topped with eggs, bacon, sausage, and plenty of cheese. It's quite rich, which is ideal for those times when you're craving a particularly hearty breakfast, but it can easily be lightened up with a nice drizzle of acidic hot sauce. You can get just a slice of the stuff or order a whole pie to share with the office.
QT really doesn't skimp on the toppings here, so you can be sure you're getting a slice that's going to be more than filling. Perhaps that's why so many reviewers take to social media to praise the chain's tastiest breakfast option.
Methodology
We based these picks off of both personal experience and online reviews, mainly from Reddit, from both customers and self-proclaimed QuikTrip employees. These selections were chosen because they represent a step up in quality from an average convenience store food selection.
We selected items that are adequately flavorful (i.e., have saltiness and complexity versus a blander flavor profile) and texturally interesting (with dynamic crispness, richness, and/or creaminess, as opposed to sogginess and inappropriate softness). Value for money was also a consideration when making these selections.