10 Best White Castle Items To Order, According To Customers

Love it or hate it, you can't deny that White Castle has a pretty interesting history. The burger chain is actually the first fast food hamburger chain in the entire world. Even though some of its competitors might be better known on the national and international fast food stages, White Castle deserves its due as a serious innovator. Plus, its signature item, the slider, isn't something that you'll find at every fast food chain, since most seem to focus on full-sized burgers instead of these bite-sized "belly bombs" (yes, that's really what they call them).

There are plenty of people out there who can't stand White Castle, and it's fine if you're one of them. That being said, some of us are serious fans. That soft bread, the thin, salty slabs of meat, and the iconic and deeply flavorful onions make White Castle's offerings one of our all-time favorite fast food burgers. If you haven't been there before, though, you may not know what to order. That's why we've scoured the internet to get the best tips regarding what to try the next time you find yourself at a White Castle. Whether you're looking for burger suggestions specifically or you're wondering which sides to snag, these suggestions from White Castle-goers online will point you in the right direction.