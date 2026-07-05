10 Best White Castle Items To Order, According To Customers
Love it or hate it, you can't deny that White Castle has a pretty interesting history. The burger chain is actually the first fast food hamburger chain in the entire world. Even though some of its competitors might be better known on the national and international fast food stages, White Castle deserves its due as a serious innovator. Plus, its signature item, the slider, isn't something that you'll find at every fast food chain, since most seem to focus on full-sized burgers instead of these bite-sized "belly bombs" (yes, that's really what they call them).
There are plenty of people out there who can't stand White Castle, and it's fine if you're one of them. That being said, some of us are serious fans. That soft bread, the thin, salty slabs of meat, and the iconic and deeply flavorful onions make White Castle's offerings one of our all-time favorite fast food burgers. If you haven't been there before, though, you may not know what to order. That's why we've scoured the internet to get the best tips regarding what to try the next time you find yourself at a White Castle. Whether you're looking for burger suggestions specifically or you're wondering which sides to snag, these suggestions from White Castle-goers online will point you in the right direction.
Crave Case
Before you place your order at White Castle, you have to first consider how many people you're feeding. If you're by yourself or just with a few other people, it makes sense for everyone to select what they want individually. But if you're feeding a whole crew, it might make sense to order a White Castle Crave Case, which one Redditor recommended to another on the r/whitecastle subreddit. This case — and yes, it's actually a whole case — contains a whopping 30 sliders. You can opt to get all Original Sliders, all Cheese Sliders, or mix and match all of your favorites in one case.
Is 30 sliders a lot? Sure. But you have to remember that these burgers are quite small, so it's far from 30 whole burgers. We think that this is a good option for families or small get-togethers when you want to make sure that everyone has something to munch on. But this isn't the only slider bundle the chain offers. You can also get a Crave Clutch, which comes with 20 burgers, when you have a handful of mouths to feed, while the Crave Crate comes with a total of 100 sliders for those times you're trying to feed lots of hungry guests.
Original Slider
While it's fun to sample lots of different items on a fast food menu, it only makes sense to try the most classic option that places offer before you branch out into more obscure options. That's why you have to order the Original Slider when you go to White Castle, at least for your first time. This is one of the simplest burger constructions in the fast food game, but it's one that's undeniably delicious if you like a salty, soggy burger just as much as we do.
The beef patty is steam grilled, so it comes out nice and moist. Then come the tiny, chopped onions, which are what give this burger so much flavor. Finally, it's all topped off with a pickle slice, providing the perfect amount of acidity in the sandwich. And if you're on the East Coast, you'll also find ketchup on your slider.
Notice that this burger doesn't come with any cheese — according to one Redditor, these sliders don't need any cheese. That's probably up for debate amongst White Castle fans, but we can attest that these burgers are delicious even when they have no cheese at all. The same Redditor suggests ordering the Original Slider Combo with four sliders, fries, and a side of Coke for a classic White Castle meal.
Jalapeño Double
What if you like a bit of spice in your fast food? In that case, you might want to try ordering White Castle's Jalapeño Double. When a Reddit user asked the r/whitecastle community what they should get when dining at the fast food joint, one user responded that this sandwich is exactly what they should order. However, you're not going to see a menu item actually called a "Jalapeño Double." Rather, you'll have to order a Double Cheese Slider, then specify that you want the jalapeño cheese. And yes, according to some reviewers online, that cheese really does give the slider a nice, spicy kick. Once you add those flavorful onions into the mix, you have a burger that's packed with flavor.
This is an order that works for a few different reasons. First of all, White Castle burger patties tend to be incredibly thin, so by ordering a double, you'll get more meat in your sandwich. Secondly, the cheese provides a rich creaminess that you won't find in the original version of the slider. That extra burst of heat is just there to take things to the next level on the flavor front.
Onion Chips
At a lot of fast food restaurants, there's really only one viable side dish, and it's almost always fries. You may have the random extra side (like McDonald's apple slices, for example), but they mostly seem like afterthoughts and not fry alternatives. White Castle is an exception. This fast food chain is known for its surprisingly wide variety of side dishes, and the Onion Chips are arguably one of the most innovative. While the restaurant also carries Onion Rings, the Onion Chips take on a whole different shape and end look more like fries than their ring-shaped counterparts.
A Redditor suggested this side dish order to a poster who questioned what to order at the fast food joint. The original poster responded, agreeing with the suggestion and saying that they liked to put the onion rings directly onto the sliders for a unique textural contrast and an even stronger onion flavor. Another Redditor on a different thread suggested the same thing, claiming that White Castle's Onion Chips are the best onions in fast food. When you consider that White Castle's sliders famously contain a lot of onion, it's clear that this fast food chain is an onion lover's dream come true.
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Slider
When you're thinking of a fast food restaurant to visit for breakfast, there's a good chance that White Castle isn't exactly the first chain to come to mind. But that's unfortunate because this is a restaurant we think has the most underrated breakfast menus. At White Castle, instead of opting for a normal-sized breakfast sandwich, you can indulge in one of the chain's breakfast sliders. A Redditor responded to a thread asking what to eat at White Castle, saying, "Do not sleep on the sausage, egg, and cheese sliders," noting that these breakfast sliders are the best option at the entire restaurant. These sandwiches are simple, with a standard combo of egg, cheese, and sausage (although you can opt for bacon if you prefer a crisper meat option). You get to choose which cheese you want — American, smoked cheddar, or jalapeño — and it all comes on that same soft bun.
Another benefit this Redditor points out is the fact that White Castle serves breakfast all day long, making it one of the few fast food joints that continues to do so. That allows you to try this breakfast sandwich out at any time of the day.
Chicken Rings
It seems like White Castle has a penchant for taking standard fast food dishes and changing their shape, turning them into a treat that looks entirely new — the Onion Chips are one example. Another is the chain's Chicken Rings. Are these basically just chicken nuggets, with the chicken shaped into a ring and then finished off with a crispy breading? Sure. But something about that shape makes these chicken bites arguably tastier than a lot of other fast food chicken nuggets out there. It shouldn't come as a surprise that a Redditor recommended this side dish as a must-try order for White Castle-goers.
To prove how much White Castle's customers love this menu item, the company conducted a survey in 2020 in which it reached out to White Castle email subscribers to ask them whether they found Chicken Rings to be "tastier" and "more craveable" than other fast food chicken nuggets. A whopping 87% of respondents responded positively, which highlights just how popular this chicken side dish really is among White Castle fans. Although you might not enjoy these Chicken Rings as the main entree of your meal, they do make a delicious accompaniment to the more-famous sliders for which the restaurant is known.
Panko Breaded Fish Slider
Unfortunately, a lot of fast food fish sandwiches are largely overlooked, considered afterthoughts on menus dominated by burgers. But that absolutely shouldn't be the case when it comes to White Castle's Panko Breaded Fish Slider. The fish the chain uses for this sandwich is Alaskan pollock, which is breaded with a flavorful and crispy coating that provides just the right amount of crunch. But a fast food fish sandwich is nothing without a slice of American cheese to top things off with a touch of creaminess, which is exactly what you'll find here.
One poster in the r/whitecastle Subreddit decided to rank five White Castle sliders, and they put the Panko Breaded Fish Slider in their number one spot. Why? According to this poster, it's thanks to the fish's flaky texture and crunchiness. When those two elements come together, you get a mouthwatering fish sandwich that's somehow tastier than similar fast food products that come in a standard sandwich size.
Is a fish slider for everyone? Maybe not. But if you don't eat beef or are just looking for something a bit lighter than a standard White Castle slider, then this seafood option has you covered.
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
We're heading back to the sides portion of the menu at White Castle to take a closer look at the chain's Mozzarella Cheese Sticks. This is the kind of dish that you may expect to see at a sit-down American chain restaurant but perhaps not at a fast food joint. It's yet another example of how White Castle delivers on the side dishes beyond just the standard fries. And according to one Redditor who claims to have worked for White Castle for a total of four days, the Mozzarella Sticks are the best thing in the entire menu — and way better than the fries, at any rate. In fact, they said that you can skip the fries entirely and just opt for this dish instead.
We don't know that we can break with fast food tradition to the point of skipping fries completely, but the Mozz Sticks do look pretty solid, with that creamy, stretchy interior and the crispy, flavorful breading making for the perfect textural contrast. Of course, they're not served alone. While you can always get ketchup on the side, this order works best when paired with the chain's own marinara sauce, made specifically for dipping.
Cheese Slider
Yes, the Original Slider is arguably the most iconic item on the entire White Castle menu, but that doesn't mean it's the only way to go if you're looking for that classic White Castle taste. While we love the simplicity of the original, there are times when you're looking for a bit of added creaminess in your burger, and that's where the chain's Cheese Slider comes into play. This sandwich isn't anything too unexpected. Rather, it starts off just like the Original Slider, with that signature combination of a steamy beef patty, the delicious bed of onions, and the pickle slide to top things off. But then, the staff adds a slice of American, smoked cheddar, or jalapeño cheese on top. It's this simple addition that makes fast food cheeseburger fans love this option so much.
For some, it's the best slider on the entire menu, which is why it came in the first place slot of one publication's ranking of White Castle's different sliders. The author attributed its first-place status to the cheese's ability to cling to the top bun, while the bottom bun catches all the moisture in the meat patty itself. And other customers seem to be fans as well, regularly opting for Cheese Sliders over the Original, sometimes even adding extra cheese to make their sliders taste even more decadent.
Gooey Butter Cake on a Stick
You may not always think to order a fast food dessert when you go out to eat, but it's a great way to finish off your meal with something sweet and satisfying. While a lot of fast food desserts don't exactly hit the mark, that's not the case at White Castle. In fact, this joint has some of the best desserts in the fast food business. Strangely, all of White Castle's dessert options come served on a stick, which supposedly makes for easier eating when you're on the go. It's an unconventional approach, but considering how good these sweet treats are, we can't complain. Arguably the best of the entire White Castle dessert lineup, though, is the Gooey Butter Cake on a Stick. As the name of the product suggests, it really is gooey and buttery, with a rich heaviness that will make an excellent end to your meal.
One publication tested out all three of the desserts on the White Castle menu and came to the conclusion that this cake is, in fact, the best of them all. Plus, it was called out by a Redditor who said it was all they wanted at the moment they posted (along with a White Castle burger, of course).
Methodology
To create this list, we searched for input from White Castle customers regarding what to order at the fast food chain, mostly drawing from comments on Reddit. Customers either mentioned that these menu items tasted good or suggested others give them a try. We tried to pick a wide range of different options to hopefully appeal to different palates. Additionally, we drew from a few rankings of White Castle products and supplemented this info with our own White Castle experiences.