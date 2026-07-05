10 Cocktail Recipes That Make The Most Of Amaro

I love amaro. I love drinking it, talking about it, and exploring the traditions behind the countless regional styles of amari. Few spirits are as mysterious or captivating. Their closely guarded recipes, layered botanical profiles, and deep cultural roots make every bottle feel like a story waiting to be told. In the glass, amaro is remarkably versatile and equally enjoyable sipped neat or mixed into cocktails.

While foundational spirits like gin, vodka, bourbon, and tequila often take center stage, amaro has a unique ability to transform a drink when used thoughtfully. Despite translating to "bitter," amaro's distinct bitterness is far from one-dimensional. Instead, it encompasses a wide spectrum of flavors that are reminiscent of each producer's unique ingredient bill and botanicals, which can range from bright citrus, flowers, and alpine herbs to warm baking spices and roots. The resulting complexity creates remarkable depth of flavor capable of breathing new life into even the most familiar cocktails. While there's a lot to love — and even more to discover — when it comes to amaro cocktails, here's a list of tried, true, and especially inventive recipes that showcase amaro at its very best.