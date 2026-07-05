10 Cocktail Recipes That Make The Most Of Amaro
I love amaro. I love drinking it, talking about it, and exploring the traditions behind the countless regional styles of amari. Few spirits are as mysterious or captivating. Their closely guarded recipes, layered botanical profiles, and deep cultural roots make every bottle feel like a story waiting to be told. In the glass, amaro is remarkably versatile and equally enjoyable sipped neat or mixed into cocktails.
While foundational spirits like gin, vodka, bourbon, and tequila often take center stage, amaro has a unique ability to transform a drink when used thoughtfully. Despite translating to "bitter," amaro's distinct bitterness is far from one-dimensional. Instead, it encompasses a wide spectrum of flavors that are reminiscent of each producer's unique ingredient bill and botanicals, which can range from bright citrus, flowers, and alpine herbs to warm baking spices and roots. The resulting complexity creates remarkable depth of flavor capable of breathing new life into even the most familiar cocktails. While there's a lot to love — and even more to discover — when it comes to amaro cocktails, here's a list of tried, true, and especially inventive recipes that showcase amaro at its very best.
1. Classic Negroni Cocktail
Few cocktails are as simple as the classic Negroni. It's a masterclass in balance that allows the amaro's character to shine. The gin's botanicals enhance Campari's herbal complexity while sweet vermouth rounds out the drink with richness and depth.
These complementary spirits, perhaps best known for their role in the classic Negroni, enhance the drink's character while tying everything together. The result is a cocktail that is bold, elegant, and endlessly satisfying.
Recipe: Classic Negroni Cocktail
2. Classic Paper Plane Cocktail
The Paper Plane, introduced by New York bartender Sam Ross in the late 2000s, quickly earned modern classic status thanks to its vibrant balance of sweet, sour, and bitter flavors. While high-proof bourbon provides the foundation, the cocktail's true magic comes from the pairing of two distinct Italian aperitifs: Amaro Nonino and Aperol.
When combined with fresh lemon juice, they create a brilliantly balanced cocktail bursting with citrus, herbal complexity, and bittersweet depth. Its signature orange-pink hue is as inviting as the refreshingly elegant flavor within.
Recipe: Classic Paper Plane Cocktail
3. Classic Aperol Spritz
The Aperol spritz has become synonymous with aperitivo culture and offers a bright and refreshing introduction to the world of amaro. This low-ABV classic highlights the liqueur's signature blend of citrus, herbs, and gentle bitterness. When Aperol is paired with prosecco's sharp acidity, the result is the epitome of an aperitivo drink — light, bubbly, and unmistakably Italian.
The effervescence lifts every flavor, creating a cocktail that is both vibrant and easy to drink. The Aperol spritz is endlessly adaptable. While it's traditionally garnished with an orange slice, it's equally enjoyably with olives.
Recipe: Classic Aperol Spritz
4. Classic Americano Cocktail
The Americano is one of the original great amaro cocktails, combining Campari, sweet vermouth, and soda water in a simple format. It offers more bittersweet depth than an Aperol Spritz but less intensity than a Negroni and occupies a perfect middle ground for aperitivo sipping.
The addition of soda water lengthens the drink, making it crisp, approachable, and suitable before, during, or after a meal. Though it's often overshadowed by the Negroni, the Americano predates its famous descendant and remains one of the finest ways to appreciate Campari's distinctive bitter-citrus character.
Recipe: Classic Americano Cocktail
5. Classic Boulevardier Cocktail
The Boulevardier takes Negroni's elegant three-part formula and gives it a richer, bolder personality by swapping gin for rye whiskey. The rye's spice and warmth provide a sturdy foundation, while Campari contributes its signature bittersweet citrus character. Sweet vermouth bridges the gap between the two, softening the edges and bringing balance to the drink's robust flavors.
Though each ingredient is assertive on its own, they come together in harmony when properly stirred. The result is a cocktail that is complex, warming, and satisfying — an ideal showcase for amaro in a whiskey-forward format.
Recipe: Classic Boulevardier Cocktail
6. Upgraded Blood Orange Screwdriver
The screwdriver may not be known for its sophistication, but its simple combination of vodka and orange juice provides the perfect canvas for creative upgrades. Swap standard ingredients for a homemade blood orange syrup and a citrus-infused vodka, and the humble classic takes on a far more refined character. From there, a splash of Aperol adds layers of bittersweet citrus, herbal complexity, and vibrant color, transforming the familiar highball into something altogether more intriguing. This elevated take proves that even the simplest cocktails can become worthy vehicles for amaro.
7. Winter Boulevardier Cocktail
This winterized take on the classic Boulevardier is tailor-made for amaro enthusiasts. Smooth bourbon replaces spicy rye, creating a richer, rounder foundation, while Averna steps in for Campari to deliver deeper bittersweet complexity. It offers notes of caramel, herbs, citrus peel, and evergreen that feel especially fitting during colder months. Though the substitution may seem simple on paper, it transforms the drink's character entirely, resulting in a warming, contemplative cocktail that puts the Sicilian amaro center stage.
Recipe: Winter Boulevardier Cocktail
8. Roman Holiday Cocktail (a Jungle Bird Twist)
The Roman Holiday is a decadent, amaro-forward cocktail that looks every bit as impressive as it tastes. This tropical riff on the Jungle Bird combines gin, Campari, and Averna with fruit flavors and bitter cold brew coffee for a uniquely layered drinking experience.
It's bright and refreshing on the surface and reveals deeper notes of herbs, spice, and bittersweet citrus with every sip. A charred cinnamon stick and pineapple leaf garnish add theatrical flair while enhancing the drink's aromatic complexity.
9. Pear Aperol Spritz Cocktail
This cocktail gives the beloved aperitivo classic a seasonal twist without sacrificing its signature refreshment. Rather than leaning on traditional fall flavors like pumpkin spice or chai, this variation embraces the subtle sweetness of fresh pear.
The fruit, muddled with lemon juice, simple syrup, and a touch of vanilla extract, adds gentle depth and texture while allowing Aperol's bittersweet citrus character to remain front and center. It's topped with prosecco and soda water to create a bright, effervescent cocktail that bridges the gap between summer's vibrancy and autumn's warmth.
Recipe: Pear Aperol Spritz Cocktail
10. Summer-Worthy Broken Plane Cocktail
The Broken Paper Plane takes the beloved balance of the classic Paper Plane and gives it a fragrant, botanical twist. This variation replaces Aperol with elderflower liqueur, which introduces a layer of delicate floral complexity.
The elderflower elevates every sip, while fresh herbs like thyme and lemon verbena contribute an extra burst of garden-fresh character. Despite its name, there's nothing broken about this cocktail. Instead, it's a thoughtful reinterpretation that proves how versatile an amaro-forward modern classic can be.
Recipe: Summer-Worthy Broken Plane Cocktail
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