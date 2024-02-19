Roman Holiday Cocktail (A Jungle Bird Twist) Recipe
Cocktail hour just got a lot more interesting thanks to this Roman Holiday cocktail. A riff on the Jungle Bird, this cocktail marries tropical flavors with bitter cold brew coffee for a refreshing drink that would fit right into a leisurely sit in an Italian square. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this is inspired by flavors from Italy and beyond to create a refreshing, unique sipper.
The foundation is three spirits: gin, Amaro Averna, and Campari. The three come together to add a bitter, sweet, and botanical base to the drink. Pineapple and lime juices offer a tropical fruitiness that balances the alcohol. Finally, the drink's dark horse, an ounce of cold brew coffee, may seem unusual for a cocktail, but it adds richness and complexity and sets this drink apart from other tiki cocktails. Once shaken and strained into a glass filled with crushed ice, this drink offers a sophisticated and unique departure from customary aperitifs. If you appreciate a good negroni, you will fall in love with this cocktail's mellow and acerbic vibe. Sip this drink on a warm evening and let your mind escape to the Italian coast. The Roman Holiday cocktail is a passport in a glass, ready to transport you right beside Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck on their holiday romance.
Gather the ingredients for this Roman holiday cocktail recipe
First, gather the spirits that form the base of this cocktail — gin, Amaro Averna, and Campari. You'll also need some pineapple juice and fresh-squeezed lime juice to provide tart and tropical flavors. Don't forget the cold brew coffee, which adds richness and complexity. Finally, crushed ice is key for chilling and diluting the drink properly, and it gives the cocktail that rich, heaping look. You can use regular ice, but it won't dilute as quickly or look as impressive. For garnishes, grab some fresh pineapple leaves and a cinnamon stick.
Step 1: Add ingredients to a shaker
Fill a cocktail shaker with gin, Amaro, Campari, pineapple juice, lime juice, and cold brew coffee. Add ice to the shaker.
Step 2: Shake well
Shake well until the mixture is chilled.
Step 3: Fill a glass with ice
Fill a glass with crushed ice.
Step 4: Strain the cocktail
Strain the cocktail over the crushed ice.
Step 5: Garnish and serve the drink
Garnish with pineapple leaves and a cinnamon stick that's been charred on the edge with a lighter or blowtorch. Serve the cocktail immediately.
What is Amaro Averna, and can I substitute it in the Roman Holiday cocktail?
A key ingredient in the Roman Holiday cocktail is Amaro Averna, an Italian herbal liqueur that lends sweetness and depth of flavor. Amaro Averna hails from Sicily, where it has been produced since 1868 using a secret recipe. To make it, a blend of over 30 herbs, roots, and citrus is macerated and distilled for a rich, complex liqueur. The base contains cardoon, a thistle-like plant related to artichokes, which provides hints of earthiness. Bitter and sweet oranges from Sicily balance out the bitterness. Other botanicals, such as gentian, rhubarb, and juniper, add medicinal, floral notes. The result is a syrupy liqueur with a bittersweet, caramel-like profile. The Amaro Averna tastes wonderful on its own as an after-dinner digestif, but its depth of flavor also makes it an excellent addition to cocktails. For the Roman Holiday, it adds sweetness to balance the gin and Campari. If you can't find Amaro Averna, you can substitute with another Amaro liqueur. Just know you'll be missing out on the distinct Sicilian soul of this signature Italian amaro.
Can I make this Roman Holiday cocktail without alcohol?
Don't worry if you want to skip the alcohol — you can still enjoy this fun, flirty cocktail in zero-proof form. This drink can easily be adapted into a delicious mocktail: To keep the flavor profile similar without the gin, Amaro Averna, and Campari, simply increase the amounts of pineapple juice and coffee while adding a bit more lime juice for brightness. For the virgin Roman Holiday, you'll need 1 ½ ounces of pineapple juice as the base. Pineapple provides the fruity, slightly tart flavor that would otherwise come from the Amaro Averna. Add 1 ounce of cold brew coffee, which will contribute richness and subtle bitterness in the absence of Campari. A half ounce of fresh lime juice perks everything up with acidity and citrus essence. Shake these three ingredients vigorously with ice to chill and dilute. Then, strain over a glass filled with crushed ice for a slushy texture. Garnish your non-alcoholic Roman Holiday with the same charred cinnamon stick and pineapple leaves. The flavors may be lighter, but it's still a great, tropical treat.
What's the purpose of lighting the cinnamon stick in the garnish for this Roman Holiday cocktail?
Besides the pineapple leaf, the Roman holiday cocktail recipe calls for garnishing the drink with a cinnamon stick that's been charred on the edge. This small extra step makes a big impact on the flavor profile. Cinnamon bark contains essential oils and aromatic compounds that provide its distinctive, spicy-sweet taste and fragrance. When the cinnamon stick is briefly lit, these compounds are released through the smoke. After the flame dies out, a blackened, charred edge remains on the cinnamon. This amplifies the cinnamon's smoky and spicy notes. When placed in the cocktail, the burnt cinnamon stick infuses the drink with another layer of warmth, bitterness, and spice. It echoes and enhances the bitter, herbal flavors from the Amaro liqueur. Plus, it just looks cool! Of course, we don't want you to drink the cocktail while the cinnamon is on fire, so make sure you blow it out before taking a sip.
- 1 ounce gin
- 1 ounce Amaro Averna
- ½ ounce Campari
- 1 ounce pineapple juice
- ½ ounce lime juice
- ½ ounce cold brew coffee
- Crushed ice
- Pineapple leaves, for garnish
- 1 cinnamon stick, for garnish
- Fill a cocktail shaker with gin, Amaro, Campari, pineapple juice, lime juice, and cold brew coffee. Add ice to the shaker.
- Shake well until the mixture is chilled.
- Fill a glass with crushed ice.
- Strain the cocktail over the crushed ice.
- Garnish with pineapple leaves and a cinnamon stick that's been charred on the edge with a lighter or blowtorch. Serve the cocktail immediately.