Roman Holiday Cocktail (A Jungle Bird Twist) Recipe

Cocktail hour just got a lot more interesting thanks to this Roman Holiday cocktail. A riff on the Jungle Bird, this cocktail marries tropical flavors with bitter cold brew coffee for a refreshing drink that would fit right into a leisurely sit in an Italian square. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this is inspired by flavors from Italy and beyond to create a refreshing, unique sipper.

The foundation is three spirits: gin, Amaro Averna, and Campari. The three come together to add a bitter, sweet, and botanical base to the drink. Pineapple and lime juices offer a tropical fruitiness that balances the alcohol. Finally, the drink's dark horse, an ounce of cold brew coffee, may seem unusual for a cocktail, but it adds richness and complexity and sets this drink apart from other tiki cocktails. Once shaken and strained into a glass filled with crushed ice, this drink offers a sophisticated and unique departure from customary aperitifs. If you appreciate a good negroni, you will fall in love with this cocktail's mellow and acerbic vibe. Sip this drink on a warm evening and let your mind escape to the Italian coast. The Roman Holiday cocktail is a passport in a glass, ready to transport you right beside Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck on their holiday romance.