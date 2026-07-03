8 Of The Worst Fast Food Burgers Of 2026 So Far

There are over 87,000 burger places in America today. Many of those are fast food chains, and we've already ranked 21 of the most popular burger places from worst to best. Chains offer consistency nationwide, so a Whopper should taste the same in Alaska as it does in Miami and Honolulu. However, with so much competition, no fast food burger restaurant can simply rest on its laurels. Innovation is key. That's why burger restaurants are constantly introducing new menu items. Sometimes these items become customer favorites, and sometimes they miss the mark completely.

Even the most popular fast food burger places stumble from time to time. Not every new burger is going to appeal to every customer, but so far in 2026, there have been a few bombs that have simply not resonated. A number of fast food customer complaints this year have been specifically about burgers — even new versions that were meant to solve old customer complaints.

Our list of fast food burger fails is based on published online reviews and social media discussions. Some of these debuted to huge media attention, while others flew under the radar. No matter how they were introduced, if they didn't live up to expectations, you'll see why.