8 Of The Worst Fast Food Burgers Of 2026 So Far
There are over 87,000 burger places in America today. Many of those are fast food chains, and we've already ranked 21 of the most popular burger places from worst to best. Chains offer consistency nationwide, so a Whopper should taste the same in Alaska as it does in Miami and Honolulu. However, with so much competition, no fast food burger restaurant can simply rest on its laurels. Innovation is key. That's why burger restaurants are constantly introducing new menu items. Sometimes these items become customer favorites, and sometimes they miss the mark completely.
Even the most popular fast food burger places stumble from time to time. Not every new burger is going to appeal to every customer, but so far in 2026, there have been a few bombs that have simply not resonated. A number of fast food customer complaints this year have been specifically about burgers — even new versions that were meant to solve old customer complaints.
Our list of fast food burger fails is based on published online reviews and social media discussions. Some of these debuted to huge media attention, while others flew under the radar. No matter how they were introduced, if they didn't live up to expectations, you'll see why.
Burger King's Ultimate Steakhouse Whopper
Early in 2026, Burger King launched the Ultimate Steakhouse Whopper, a guest-inspired creation that featured a flame-grilled patty, onion rings, bacon, sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and peppercorn aioli. Reviews online said the onion rings didn't offer taste, just texture, and the bacon fell short. A far more critical review said, "The roll was stale, like it had been sitting out long before it ever reached me. The burger itself was dry and lifeless, and somehow *way* too salty at the same time, overpowering any chance of real flavor."
Burger King's new Whopper
Burger King famously updated the Whopper due to customer feedback about old, paper-wrapped Whoppers being smushed. Now in new, sturdier packaging, the Whopper also features a new bun and tastier mayonnaise. That was the plan, anyway. The new Whopper fell flat for one Facebook reviewer who said the new bun "is so thick it drowns out the taste of the burger completely." As for mayo? One Redditor said, "I'm gonna put a curse on whoever decided the change."
Burger King's Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper
Burger King just can't catch a break this year. Its Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper also missed the mark with some fans who tried it. An Impossible version of the Whopper was marketed as a plant-based option, but it was still topped with regular bacon, drawing criticism from vegans and vegetarians. Among meat-eaters, the maple sauce has been called out for being too sweet, with one Redditor saying they "absolutely hated it."
McDonald's Big Arch
McDonald's launched the Big Arch to a lot of buzz that fizzled quickly after a video of CEO Chris Kempczinski taking a small, unenthusiastic bite of the sandwich was widely mocked. Diner feedback was lackluster at best. One Redditor said, "It was the blandest thing I've ever tasted at McDonald's."
Wendy's Jalapeño Ranch Cheeseburger
Wendy's launched a new Spring menu in April, which featured several jalapeño-infused offerings, including the Jalapeño Ranch Cheeseburger for spicy food fans. Topped with pickled jalapeños and a jalapeño ranch sauce, fans were quick to call it out as just a regular Wendy's hamburger at a higher price point. "I feel like this is lazier than McDonald's new items," one unimpressed Redditor said.
Hardee's Frisco Breakfast Burger
Hardee's unveiled its new Frisco lineup in February, which included the Frisco Breakfast Burger. Featuring an egg, crispy hash browns, bacon, and cheese on sourdough bread, it looked like a traditional breakfast sandwich, but Hardee's included a hamburger patty. Reviews on TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook all pointed to the sandwich's dryness as the main issue and how a squirt of ketchup on top doesn't provide enough sauce to combat all the dense ingredients.
Jack in the Box's Smashed Jack sliders
Smashed Jack sliders joined the Jack in the Box menu in April. The sliders were miniature versions of the Smashed Jack burger featuring a smash patty, cheese, pickles, and Smashed Jack sauce. Fans were quick to call out the cost, unimpressed by the $10 price tag for three sliders. "Come on, man," criticized one Redditor. Another added, "The price is laughable." Beyond the price, quality was an issue for some reviewers as well. "Most disappointing, the buns were FLAT flat flat," said one Redditor.
Checkers Flatbread Burger
In March, Checkers & Rally's debuted a Bacon Burger Flatbread Sandwich, which featured a hamburger patty, cheese, pickles, crispy onions, and barbecue sauce in a grilled, folded flatbread instead of a bun. One Redditor claimed, "It was so dry it basically cracked as soon as I unwrapped it." Other reviews questioned the addition of barbecue sauce and the lack of bacon that was part of its name.