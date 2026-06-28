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I never really wondered how pound cake got its name until it came up as a trivia question one night at a local bar. I sat there dumbfounded that I'd never thought about it, but as it turns out, the answer is pretty straightforward. Pound cake has origins tracing back to early 18th-century Europe, a time when simplicity was key so that recipes would be easier to memorize. The idea was that each ingredient would weigh 1 pound, and there would be just a few ingredients that make up the entire cake — easy to memorize, easy to make. The original cake had no leavening agents, no flavor additions, and certainly no sour cream. Instead, the cake relied on creamed butter and beaten eggs to rise to the dense and luscious texture now famously known as pound cake.

Modern takes on pound cake, like this blueberry lemon pound cake recipe, don't strictly stick to that 1-pound rule, but they often keep it pretty close. I did try to stay close to the original British recipe in using only eggs, butter, flour, and sugar. For a summery spin, I opted for a few flavor inclusions, including bright and tangy lemon and plenty of sweet, burst blueberries under a zesty lemon glaze. Buttery and rich with a perfectly dense, spongy texture, this berry-filled cake will be your go-to dessert all summer long.