13 Toppings To Give Burgers A Cowboy Twist

There are a lot of descriptions that you'll find in front of a burger on American menus, but few of them are as enticing as "cowboy." Western cattle rustlers didn't invent the burger; in fact, people still debate what the origins in America are, other than being linked to the meals German immigrants introduced to the country. But the rustic lifestyle has an undeniable connection to the all-American burger, and the flavors of the West and Southwest are an ideal match for a meaty ground beef patty.

If you find a cowboy burger or Western burger in the wild, the go-to toppings usually include barbecue sauce, onion rings, bacon, and cheese. All of these are great choices for a cowboy-inspired burger, and make a certain kind of regional sense. Even the seemingly unusual onion rings, which have a history dating back several hundred years to England, seem to have been introduced to the U.S. in Texas. But they are far from the only toppings you can use to make a cowboy-themed burger.

The cowboy culture of the American West has roots in Mexico, and Tex-Mex dishes have become the iconic foods that many associate with cowboys. Combine that with smoky campfire flavors, and you have the formula for making your ideal cowboy burger. And there are plenty of great ingredients with those characteristics you can experiment with.