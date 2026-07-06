13 Toppings To Give Burgers A Cowboy Twist
There are a lot of descriptions that you'll find in front of a burger on American menus, but few of them are as enticing as "cowboy." Western cattle rustlers didn't invent the burger; in fact, people still debate what the origins in America are, other than being linked to the meals German immigrants introduced to the country. But the rustic lifestyle has an undeniable connection to the all-American burger, and the flavors of the West and Southwest are an ideal match for a meaty ground beef patty.
If you find a cowboy burger or Western burger in the wild, the go-to toppings usually include barbecue sauce, onion rings, bacon, and cheese. All of these are great choices for a cowboy-inspired burger, and make a certain kind of regional sense. Even the seemingly unusual onion rings, which have a history dating back several hundred years to England, seem to have been introduced to the U.S. in Texas. But they are far from the only toppings you can use to make a cowboy-themed burger.
The cowboy culture of the American West has roots in Mexico, and Tex-Mex dishes have become the iconic foods that many associate with cowboys. Combine that with smoky campfire flavors, and you have the formula for making your ideal cowboy burger. And there are plenty of great ingredients with those characteristics you can experiment with.
Green chile
Green chile cheeseburgers are a staple and icon of New Mexico, but they are also a big part of popular cowboy dishes like charro beans. They may also be one of the best burger toppings, regardless of regional loyalty. They have a potent but not overwhelming spice, lightly sweet and grassy notes, and most importantly, a lovely smokiness from the fire-roasting most go through. Green chiles, or green chile sauce, are the kind of topping that can make a burger great all by themselves.
Fried onion strings
Onion rings may be the normal choice, and they are plenty good, but their form factor often makes them awkward on a burger, either falling out too easily or not providing enough coverage. Onion strings are much better suited to burgers, blending in seamlessly with other toppings. They also provide more surface area for crunch, which is a big part of the onion rings' appeal on burgers. Use them with abandon.
Pickled jalapeños
Another number one burger topping happens to have a nice cowboy pedigree. Pickling usually blunts the spicy bite of jalapeños, while still carrying plenty of heat, so you won't burn your taste buds off by using plenty of them. Something acidic is pretty essential for a rich, meaty burger, and while standard pickles will always do a great job, why not get more bang for your buck? Standard pickled jalapeños are great, but also try sweet hot "cowboy candy," pickled jalapeños if you can, which adds a whole extra dimension.
Chile con queso
Either you saw this coming or you just realized you've been missing out. Creamy chile con queso dip is a beloved Tex-Mex dish, and while it might be a little messy for some on a burger, this is a cowboy burger we're talking about. Beyond the obvious appeal of its pumped-up cheesy flavor, chile con queso recipes also usually incorporate other great burger toppings like jalapeño and onion, making it a great one-stop choice.
Fritos
Frito pie is a Western favorite, and a handful of Fritos can turn a burger into a handheld version. You can combine them with chili sauce, cheese, and other Frito pie ingredients, but their salty crunch would be a welcome textural addition to any burger. The curly shape can be a little awkward, so crunch them a bit if you want, but don't hesitate to try them out with any of your favorite burger recipes.
Bacon
This is an easy choice for sure, but sometimes the easy things are also great. Like green chiles, the real essential component bacon brings is the smokiness, so find a bacon brand that leans into those flavors the most. On a burger is one place where you want to opt for regular bacon over thick cut, as that extra-crispy texture just works better in contrast to the beef. There probably isn't an ingredient on this list that would be improved by being paired as a topping with bacon.
Cowboy butter
Here we go. You've probably heard of cowboy butter on steak, and you've heard of butter burgers, so why not combine the two? Packed with herbs, lemon, and things like smoked paprika and tangy mustard, cowboy butter is a true flavor bomb if there ever was one. A simple pat of it on top of a hit burger after cooking will infuse any burger with real Western flavor, along with an irresistible richness.
Queso Oaxaca
You won't go wrong with American cheese on a cowboy burger, but you didn't need us to suggest that, did you? Queso Oaxaca is a type of Mexican cheese that is a great melter and is popular in things like quesadillas, bringing a nice, mild flavor similar to mozzarella. With all the other intense flavors a cowboy burger can bring, it can be a nice way to get your cheese without fighting the other ingredients too much.
Chili
It always seems a little silly to top ground beef with more ground beef, but the deliciousness will quickly outweigh any reservations. Chili is probably the quintessential cowboy dish, and a simple spicy and lightly sweet ground beef chili makes a wonderfully decadent burger topping paired with cheese, or by itself. And don't tell the Texans, but a bean chili is a great choice as well.
Red chile sauce
Speaking of chili, you can also simplify it as a burger topping by going back to its roots. Red chile sauce comes in many forms, like New Mexican red chile, red enchilada sauce, or the many Mexican variations like chile colorado. All will work great. It has a perfect smoky, peppery heat that just screams Southwest, with a nice acidity to balance the beef as well. And for a true New Mexican specialty, combine it with green chiles for a "Christmas"-style burger.
Pico de gallo
Even the most cowboy of burgers can use a little freshness, and pico de gallo is here for you. Leagues better than a slice of watery tomato, the onion and lime add much more flavor and acidic bite, brightening up any burger and cutting through heavier toppings. And of course, some serranos or jalapeños for a little heat are always welcome.
Barbecue sauce
Another Western cheeseburger staple, few things evoke the flavor of the West like a good BBQ sauce. But while many mass market burgers go with the classic sweet and tangy Kansas City-style sauce, we are going to recommend a slight twist. Look for Texas-style BBQ sauce. They tend to be more ketchup-forward and are made to be paired with beef like brisket. It's more tangy, less sweet, while still having the complexity that makes BBQ sauce such a popular condiment, and is a perfect cowboy twist on your standard ketchup on a burger.
Hot sauce
Why complicate things? Hot sauce is often seen as complementary to an already completed dish, but the best hot sauces are delicious on their own, with that vinegary acidic bite we've been talking about with other ingredients. They are a particularly good choice if you are going for a thinner, smash burger style, where they won't be drowned out by too much meat.