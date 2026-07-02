For A Rugged Cup Of Coffee Without The Fuss, Make It Cowboy-Style

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Somewhere between instant coffee and a moka pot lies cowboy coffee: The rustic, manual, old-school brewing method that yields a simple cuppa joe with strong, bold flavors. Cowboy coffee is named for its prominent place in American frontier tradition, a popular coffee-brewing method among the cowboys, pioneers, and rancheros of the Southwest in ages of yore — and this timeless method works just as well today. The drink has even inspired the name of a Southwestern-themed roastery in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. There are no bells and whistles, but all of the impressive flavor you'd expect from a handcrafted brew. All it takes is a kettle of water, some coffee grounds, and an open fire.

To make cowboy coffee, a metal kettle of water is brought to a boil over an open fire, then the coffee grounds are added to steep directly in the pot. Then, after several minutes, the steeped grounds settle to the bottom of the pitcher, and hot, brewed coffee is slowly poured into eagerly waiting mugs. That's it. The brew is imparted with a deep, smoky taste from the fire.

Admittedly, due to the absence of filters or strainers, enjoying cowboy coffee comes with a greater likelihood of encountering some stray gritty sediment in your mug. However, this filterless brew boasts the benefit of retaining more of the natural oils from the coffee, creating a richer, more flavorful cup. This rugged brewing method also forgoes the precision of modern craft coffee, which has developed theories as to ideal temperatures for maximum flavor extraction without scalding. As such, nailing your technique is the key to brewing tasty cowboy coffee.