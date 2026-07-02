For A Rugged Cup Of Coffee Without The Fuss, Make It Cowboy-Style
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Somewhere between instant coffee and a moka pot lies cowboy coffee: The rustic, manual, old-school brewing method that yields a simple cuppa joe with strong, bold flavors. Cowboy coffee is named for its prominent place in American frontier tradition, a popular coffee-brewing method among the cowboys, pioneers, and rancheros of the Southwest in ages of yore — and this timeless method works just as well today. The drink has even inspired the name of a Southwestern-themed roastery in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. There are no bells and whistles, but all of the impressive flavor you'd expect from a handcrafted brew. All it takes is a kettle of water, some coffee grounds, and an open fire.
To make cowboy coffee, a metal kettle of water is brought to a boil over an open fire, then the coffee grounds are added to steep directly in the pot. Then, after several minutes, the steeped grounds settle to the bottom of the pitcher, and hot, brewed coffee is slowly poured into eagerly waiting mugs. That's it. The brew is imparted with a deep, smoky taste from the fire.
Admittedly, due to the absence of filters or strainers, enjoying cowboy coffee comes with a greater likelihood of encountering some stray gritty sediment in your mug. However, this filterless brew boasts the benefit of retaining more of the natural oils from the coffee, creating a richer, more flavorful cup. This rugged brewing method also forgoes the precision of modern craft coffee, which has developed theories as to ideal temperatures for maximum flavor extraction without scalding. As such, nailing your technique is the key to brewing tasty cowboy coffee.
Coffee brewed over an open fire can be as smooth as it is experiential
To make cowboy coffee like a pro, bring the water to a boil over the fire (this should take 5 to 10 minutes) before adding the grounds into the kettle. Keep the kettle off the flame for a full 30 seconds while you thoroughly stir in the grounds using a long-handled spoon; this momentary drop in temperature helps avoid a bitter, burnt-tasting brew. Then, steep for about five minutes more. Regarding measurements, add one 8-ounce cup of water and two tablespoons of grounds to the kettle for every serving you want to make. Perhaps most importantly, to make sure the grounds are settled (and don't end up in your mug), drizzle a small amount of cold water across the surface of the brewed coffee. The cold temperature will force the heavier sediments downward. A ladle can also be used to scoop the coffee into mugs, minimizing agitation.
Cowboy coffee is a masterclass in zero-waste brewing – no paper filters or K-cups to dispose of, and the spent grounds can even be composted. It's a good fit for outdoors workers, coffee-lovers on a camping trip, or in a pinch when the power goes out. Don't want to go outside? Owners of a gas stove could also make cowboy coffee in their home kitchens. Just place a stainless steel kettle (like this one by Apusu brand, currently $20.97 on Amazon) over the gas flame and brew following the above directions. If you're searching for a true cowboy coffee kettle at an antique shop, YouTuber Cowboy Kent Rollins recommends holding it up to the sun to see if there are any pinholes in the body of the kettle from prolonged wear or rust.